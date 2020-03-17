Circle’s USD Coin Sees Major Growth After Market Downturn

As Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency market at massive expertise a serious downturn, folks flip to stablecoins in an try to protect their capital. Some stablecoins have grown greater than others, nevertheless.

Stablecoin marketcaps are typically anticipated to extend after a serious cryptocurrency market downturn. Nonetheless, this isn’t what occurred for many stablecoins in the course of the previous week.

In keeping with knowledge from Coin360, Bitcoin has fallen from a peak of almost $8,000, right down to underneath $4,000 between March 12 to March 13.

Bitcoin 7-day worth chart. Supply: Coin360

USDC market cap sees main progress

Jeremy Allaire, the co-founder and CEO of Circle – the agency behind the stablecoin referred to as USD Coin (USDC) — identified that on March 14, the market cap of his firm’s stablecoin reached a brand new all-time excessive of $568 million after the market downturn. He commented:

“Whereas not as thrilling to see markets so crushed, it is nonetheless rewarding to see that this completely new, completely digital, blockchain primarily based financial infrastructure is working.”

Allaire expects that demand for digitized {dollars} will improve considerably as folks and companies “will need an structure the place they will make and obtain funds with much less counterparty danger, and extra safety.” He additionally expressed that the coronavirus pandemic made obvious the necessity for infrastructure which requires much less belief and extra decentralization.

In keeping with knowledge from Coin360, the USDC market cap elevated by over 5.5% proper after the Bitcoin worth descended to its lowest level. At the moment, USDC reached a market cap of about $553 million. Apparently, the stablecoin’s market cap then sharply decreased, falling again to its earlier ranges of about $520 million. Finally, the worth elevated by an excellent sharper 7.66% the day after, at which level it stabilized.

USDC market cap 7-day chart, Supply: Coin360

USDC’s preliminary response to the market downturn was just like that of most main stablecoins. Main stablecoins similar to Tether (USDT), True USD (TUSD), Binance USD (BUSD), and Paxos Normal Token (PAX) all noticed a pointy improve of their market cap proper after the downturn, earlier than normalizing a number of hours later.

The rationale that USDC alone noticed such aggressive progress shortly afterward is unclear, nevertheless. This improvement follows Circle’s announcement of three new APIs for companies. These are supposed to facilitate using USDC as a alternative for conventional fiat forex channels.

The rise of stablecoins

Although they don’t report the identical ranges of progress, all main stablecoins have skilled an analogous slow-but-steady upward momentum over the previous 12 months. That is additionally proven by knowledge reported by cryptocurrency knowledge web site, CoinCodex.