Cinemavilla officially download South Indian Movies:

As per downloading movies and streaming, you can find lots of affordable and convenient options online. But have you faced trouble while finding movies from particular language movies? As to say you can find dozens of websites that upload all the latest Hollywood and Bollywood movies. However, there are very few movies downloading websites that offer movies notably South Indian languages. To name one, Cinemavilla is among the famous South Indian language movies downloading websites. Moreover, the website is completely free of cost to download movies online.

Although another point to consider regarding this site apart from being a free resource, is a piracy website. It is one of the public torrent websites that share illegal content on their page. But no worries, in this article, along with providing useful information about this and its legal alternatives to download movies. So lets quickly jump into the description.

About Cinemavilla

According to the literal meaning of the keyword ‘Cinemavilla’, which is the house of cinema. Which is surely obvious when you go through the website itself. You will see a volumetric collection of the latest and old movies from South Indian languages. The website offers an amazing treasury of Tamil and Malayalam movies for free.

Here on this website, you can watch movies in high quality and other video formats such as 720p, 480p. It provides you various famous and trending Tamil and Malayalam movie links to download. You can download movies in different sizes such as 300mb, 400mb, 1GB, 2GB, etc. The website has facilitated its users providing 3GP, MP4, HD MP4 mobile movies. Cinemavilla is mainly famous for downloading links to Tamil and Malayalam movies. However, you will find English and Hindi movies as well. On its website, you can find a separated list pointing out Tamil movies, Malayalam movies, Hollywood and Bollywood movies. Moreover, movies are given according to the year of release so that you can find movies easily.

But the only problem arises with this website that shares illegal links of all the uploaded movies. This is why Cinemavilla has considered being a pirated website. Therefore, under the Anti Infringement Act, the government of India has restricted its usage. Though, the restriction has gone in vain as the website has continued to share illegal links through different domains. Such as cinemavilla pe, cinemavilla co, cinemavilla red, cinemavilla club, cinemavilla biz.

Why you should not use Cinemavilla to download movies?

This is obvious that this website is illegal to use. Because after restriction it did not stop uploading infringing content on its page. Moreover, the website is already violating Indian government law. It is better to be concerned about laws in order to be safe and secure. Another disturbing thing that you should know about this site that it uses third-party ads. These ads contain corrupted and malware that it consign into your device. It can damage your device for further usage as well as can misuse your personal data.

Now after explaining useful facts related to Cinemavilla and why you should not access this site to download movies. I also agree that movies this website shares are free of cost and requires no subscription of yearly or monthly. But it is also a definite fact that it uploads illegal links. These links are not secure to use. Along with that, piracy is a crime and you should not promote illegal content while using it. Therefore I recommend you guys using legal ways to download movies.

How to officially download South Indian Movies?

As a good and responsible citizen of our country, we should also take care of rules and regulations. So in order to be concerned with the laws and keep yourself safe, you should use legal ways to download movies. Websites like Hotstar, Zee5, Amazon Prime Videos, SonyLiv, etc. These websites are certainly the legal and secure option to enjoy your favorite movies. They also have their amazing original series along with lots of latest and old movies.

Though these may cost you monthly or yearly subscription and some also have free movies as well. These sites upload movies and shows/series officially and are definitely secure to use. All Hollywood and Bollywood movies are available in HD quality.