Cinemark’s Top Executives Follow Disney, AMC Entertainment In Forgoing Salary

March 31, 2020
It’s formally a pattern: Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi and the theater chain’s board of administrators are following executives from Disney, which is chopping salaries, and AMC Entertainment, which furloughed its whole employees together with CEO Adam Aron, to avoid wasting money in the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the case of Zoradi, neither he nor the administrators will draw a wage for the foreseeable future. Different U.S. company workers will see deep cuts in compensation of at the least 50%. Some have voluntarily agreed to take even steeper cuts than had been mandated. All workers preserve full advantages and are working decreased hours, although some have additionally volunteered to proceed with a full workload.

“These short-term measures are being taken in an effort to retain as many workers as potential and guarantee Cinemark is able to reopen and welcome again theatre workers when this pandemic subsides,” Zoradi stated. (Learn the complete assertion beneath.)

The financial disaster brought on by the coronavirus has hit the media and leisure sector arduous, no space worse than exhibition. Theaters are shuttered, producing no income in any respect whereas corporations nonetheless have lease and different monetary obligations and discover their liquidity stretched.

Zoradi stated, “Cinemark’s precedence because it navigates by this uncertainty is to make sure that the corporate will be capable of as soon as once more open theaters and make use of our international crew members.”

Right here’s Zoradi’s full assertion:

The dramatic international influence of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), has created a turbulent atmosphere that’s altering day by day and dramatically affecting everybody. Throughout this time, I’m most involved concerning the influence this unprecedented scenario has had on our Cinemark crew members and their households.

At present, our theaters throughout the globe are closed, and it’s unsure when they’ll be capable of re-open. We’re not producing any income whereas theaters are closed, but nonetheless should meet monetary and contractual obligations.

Cinemark’s precedence because it navigates by this uncertainty is to make sure that the corporate will be capable of as soon as once more open theaters and make use of our international crew members. I look ahead to the day within the hopefully not-to-distant future when the Cinemark crew can as soon as once more welcome company to benefit from the immersive moviegoing expertise we provide at our theaters.

