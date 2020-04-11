Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi Earned $6.3M In 2019, Says Priority Is To Ensure Theaters Will Open When Pandemic Subsides

Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi, who exhibition chain like the remainder of the trade is shut down as a result of ongoing coronavirus pandemic, earned $6.Three million in whole compensation for 2019, up from $5.2 million the 12 months earlier than, the corporate stated Friday in its annual proxy assertion filed with the SEC.

The year-over-year acquire stemmed from a $100,000 enhance in base wage to $1.1 million and a money bonus of $1.9 million – up by nearly a $1 million from 2018. Cinemark’s proxy famous that final 12 months the exhibitor had its fifth consecutive 12 months of report worldwide income, with its home field workplace outperforming the North American trade field workplace for a similar stretch. World income rose 2% in 2019 to $3.Three billion.

Chairman Lee Roy Mitchell earned $2.four million final 12 months, up from $2 million in 2018.

Cinemark – the nation’s third largest chain – on March 18 joined the opposite main U.S. exhibition circuits in shutting its doorways within the face of the pandemic. The chain has 345 theaters nationwide and operates 554 theaters with 6,132 screens in 42 states domestically and 15 nations all through South and Central America.

On March 30, Zoradi introduced that he and the chain’s board of administrators won’t draw a wage for the foreseeable future, whereas different U.S. company staff will see deep cuts in compensation of at the least 50%. Some have voluntarily agreed to take even steeper cuts than had been mandated and a few have volunteered to proceed with a full workload. Workers will preserve full advantages.

In a letter to shareholders within the proxy, Zoradi acknowledged “the social and financial results of COVID-19, that are widespread and hard-hitting. Everybody continues to battle by this uncertainty, together with Cinemark.” With theater shuttered, he stated, “We’re taking prudent steps to face up to the financial affect of our short-term closures throughout this pandemic. Our precedence as we navigate this uncharted territory is to make sure that Cinemark will be capable of open its theatres and make use of our world group members when this pandemic subsides.”