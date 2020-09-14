Cinema and series are seducing us to Mars

We are years or even decades away from being able to send humans to Mars, but that has not stopped the entertainment industry from imagining what humans will find on the Red Planet.

In the sixties movie The Angry Red PlanetMars is redder than you have ever seen it and is inhabited by a species of giant bat / spider. At Total Recall (1990) by Paul Verhoeven the Red Planet is a colony about to go to war and with a strong population of mutants. And if we learned anything from John Carter, the 2012 adaptation of Edgar Rice Burroughs’ novel, is that humans have virtually unlimited abilities on Mars and that Martians / Barsoomians speak with a British accent.

But more recent Hollywood depictions of Mars or even its colonization have less to do with the green-skinned, exploding-headed creatures of the Mars Attacks! (1996) by Tim Burton and more with what the planet could really look like when humans arrive and terraform it.

I talk about movies like him Ad Astra by James Gray, in which Brad Pitt ends up making a technical stop at a lackluster colony on Mars on his journey to Neptune. Or TV series like MARS, a National Geographic docudrama that combines real interviews with scientists, astronauts and other experts on Mars with the fictional story of the first crew to land on Mars in 2033. These types of titles, despite continuing to bet on fiction, also confer an idea of ​​how the future of Martian colonization might turn out.

“You can no longer represent Mars in a purely fanciful way without arousing disbelief,” Andy Weir, author of the best seller from 2011 The Martian (El marciano). Weir adds that these days people are too well educated about the realities of the planet.

More science in science fiction

That increased authenticity, plus an increasingly educated audience, could be due in part to the collaboration that some filmmakers seek from space agencies like NASA. Last year NASA worked with 30 TV shows and 19 movies, including titles like Ad Astra, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Star Trek: Picard.

The agency even reviews scripts and collaborates with filmmakers. “Not everything ends up being precise, but at least it is much more precise than if they hadn’t contacted us,” Bert Ulrich, NASA’s multimedia communications manager, explains in a telephone conversation. NASA also offers audiovisual productions access to video images and photographs.

“I think it’s definitely possible to tell a story that is 100 percent scientifically correct,” Weir explains when asked if it’s fair to say that Hollywood versions of space are always going to contain the odd scientific inaccuracy. Weir’s novel was adapted for the big screen by Ridley Scott in 2015 with a star-studded cast and headed by Matt Damon and Jessica Chastain.

The book, which Weir initially self-published, was praised for its scientific documentation and rigor. “I try to be as true to real science as I can,” says Weir. “Sometimes I omit something, but only if there is no other choice.” The protagonist of The Martian, Mark Watney, popularized the motto “I’m going to have to turn to science not to screw it up.”

Both the book and its film adaptation take some dramatic licenses. As Ulrich points out, there are no sandstorms on Mars like the one seen at the beginning of The Martian and which initially traps Watney on the planet. NASA suggested to the filmmakers that they go for a thunderstorm, but Ridley Scott decided to keep the sandstorm story. “We thought it was good. We understand that artists are artists,” says Ulrich.

Brad Pitt and Ad Astra. Twentieth Century Fox

The Martian it is not the only sample of artistic licenses. Former NASA astronaut and University of Southern California professor Garrett Reisman cites the tear that falls to Brad Pitt’s face in Ad Astra. James Gray, the director of the film, was perfectly aware that this is not possible in zero gravity, but he decided to leave that moment and ignore the laws of physics. “Brad Pitt was expressing so many emotions,” Reisman, who was a consultant on the film, tells me in a phone conversation. “Nobody goes to the movies for astrodynamics. They go for history.”

And the stories have to be interesting, engaging and humane in a way that piques the interest of the audience. In addition to making them feel identified with what they see.

During the presentation of the second season of MARS In front of the Association of Television Critics (CTA), executive producer Ron Howard spoke of the need to find a balance between fact and narrative in his series. “Our desire is to deal with science as precisely as possible and doing the most research. But we also want to do a great series,” he said. “We are not opposed to taking some risks.”

Howard was referring to the fact that MARS I discussed the idea that there is life on Mars, even though no definitive evidence for it has been found. MARS it also touches on the subject of death and one of its characters becomes pregnant. And this is where human relationships and drama enter the science fiction equation.

Sex in space

Not everything in the new wave of Hollywood Martian and spatial depictions is necessarily naturalistic. As the writer Mary Roach describes in her book Packing for Mars: “Eliminate or greatly reduce the force of gravity and pushing you will only be able to move away the object of your affections.” Which means that sex in space is not necessarily like what we are used to experiencing on Earth.

“If you want to see some woefully funny zero gravity sex scenes, watch the porn movie (The Uranus Experiment), “Roach tells me by email when I ask him if he’s seen the sex scenes of The Expanse. I’m curious if they are accurate. The Expanse It is based on a series of novels by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck and is set in a future where humans have colonized the Solar System.

Roach has not seen The ExpanseBut she does shed a little more light on the subject of the practicability of weightless sex in her book, hinting that it’s hard to imagine that absolutely every astronaut would have resisted desire in space, should they be given the chance.

Dominique Tipper, Cas Anvar, Wes Chatham and Steven Strait in season four of The Expanse. Amazon Prime Video

“I don’t think there is any doubt that it is physically possible,” Reisman says when asked about the subject of sex in space, but adds that he has not tried it and he does not know anyone who has. “Just based on the sheer kinematics and mechanics required … There’s no reason it can’t work.”

Or, as astronaut Roger Crouch told Roach in his book, sex in space is a matter directly related to the imagination of the participants. “He Kama Sutra I couldn’t begin to cover all the possibilities. “

And those words would excite any Hollywood producer.

Boring business?

When we finally get to Mars we will have to see how much the planet resembles what we have seen represented by the entertainment industry. Astronauts will surely not look as dazzling and bearded as Pitt’s character after a long journey back to Earth in Ad Astra. They are unlikely to be half as sharp, or swearing, as Mark Watney in The Martian. And with a little luck, you won’t need to use human excrement to fertilize potatoes.

Weir tells me that the first colonists of Mars will take things very seriously and nothing will be the result of chance. “There will be setbacks but it is surely a boring and successful affair,” says the writer.

Reisman doesn’t necessarily agree. For the exastronaut, something as complex as going to another planet always carries an element of surprise and challenges. “It will never be as predictable as you might think,” he says.

Whether or not Mars looks like a Hollywood production, Reisman says there are signs the story will follow and highlight the money, resources and time spent on Mars by people like the founder of Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos; the founder of SpaceX, Elon Musk; and the founder of Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson.

“They want to make science fiction real,” says Reisman. And space tourism seems like the perfect sequel to this story.