Chromebook vs. laptop: Which laptop should you buy?

Chromebooks are laptops and two-in-one devices that run Google’s Chrome operating system. The hardware looks similar to other laptops, but the minimalist, web-browser-based operating system results in a different experience than Windows or MacOS laptops provide. Whether you’re considering switching from a MacBook or Windows laptop, or considering it for your child, here’s everything you need to know about it.

When Chromebooks first arrived in 2011, they received much criticism for their limited functionality and reliance on a consistent Internet connection. But today’s Chromebooks have come a long way since then. However, some things have not changed yet and you may not be willing to deal with the limitations they still have.



The software question

When Chrome OS launched it was essentially Google’s Chrome web browser. For those used to Windows and Mac operating systems, a Chromebook seemed to be little more than a laptop that can surf the web and that’s it.

Although Chrome OS never matured beyond that point, the fact is that today many tasks can be done almost entirely on the web.

With that said, a Windows or MacBook laptop can run the Chrome browser as well as any other software supported by those operating systems. Even if you don’t need a specific software, it’s nice to have the option.

Chromebooks are not natively compatible with Widows or Mac software. You can use VMware on Chromebooks to run Windows applications, and there is also support for Linux software. In addition, the most current models can run Android apps and there are also Web apps that are available through the Chrome Web Store

One of the biggest obstacles for many users is accessing Microsoft Office. You can’t just install all Office software on a Chromebook, but Microsoft has the software available in web-based versions for Android on both the Chrome store and Google Play.

On the other hand, if you want to do more than play Android games or need advanced photo and video editing features, you may want a regular laptop. Chromebooks typically don’t offer the graphics performance you need for demanding tasks.

A diverse range of devices

A few years ago, all Chromebooks were pretty much the same no matter what the manufacturer was. There is now a wider variety of laptops and hybrids to take advantage of the current capabilities of Chrome OS. You’ll find more sizes and styles when it comes to Windows laptops, especially if you need top-notch graphics and performance. However, the variety of Chromebook options is better than in years past.

If you’re looking for a good, basic Chromebook experience, the small, lightweight operating system has minimal hardware requirements. These are the specifications that I recommend you take into consideration when opting for a Chromebook:

Intel Celeron, Core m- or Core i-series processor

4GB of memory or more

32GB of storage

Full HD screen (1,920×1,080 pixels)

There is flexibility in these recommendations. In other words, you can opt for a 1,366×768 resolution screen, but the screens used in lower-end Chromebooks look less sharp next to full HD models. You can also get a Chromebook with 16GB internal storage as long as it has a microSD card slot. Unlike a regular laptop, a Chromebook relies more on cloud storage than local storage. It is worth emphasizing that many times storage and memory cannot be upgraded or increased.

Web connection

When Chromebooks were first released, they were almost useless if you didn’t have an internet connection. But things have improved as Google has improved its offline features and apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Spotify have offline options.

In the case of a regular laptop, being offline is less of a problem since you are using installed software that is saved to internal storage. In light of this, Chromebooks aren’t a great option if you can’t stay connected to the internet most of the time.

The price

Due to the low hardware requirements to run Chroe OS, Chromebooks can be lighter and smaller than regular laptops. In addition, they are also cheaper.

It’s hard to find a Windows laptop for $ 200, while on the other hand, finding one it’s pretty easy. What’s more, the more premium Chromebooks usually cost between $ 400 and $ 500, although they can go up to $ 1,000, depending on your needs.

If you want to buy a Windows laptop, be prepared to pay $ 700 or more for a slim and light model with decent performance and batteries.

The simplicity of a Chromebook can't be beat. If all of your tasks can be done in a web browser with Android and web apps, there is little reason not to opt for a Chrome device.

With a wide range of designs, sizes and styles that can be configured with all types of components and are available in a wide range of prices, a Windows or Mac laptop offers variety in performance and use, especially if you want to easily use all kinds software or play games available only on those operating systems.