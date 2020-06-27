Chrome will consume less RAM in Windows 10

Google’s browser, Chrome, will improve one of its most criticized features thanks to Microsoft: its high consumption of RAM in Windows computers.

Microsoft announced in a blog post on June 17 that the Windows 10 May update includes a new enhancement available to developers called SegmentHeap, which will reduce memory usage for Win32 applications like the Google Chrome browser. Microsoft’s Chrome-based browser, Edge Chromium will also use SegmentHeap, and based on first internal tests, RAM usage was reduced by as much as 27 percent. A developer for Google Chrome said in a post on the Chromium development page that adding SegmentHeap to the Google browser will consume less RAM.

This new feature is not yet available in Chrome or Edge Chromium, but it will come to everyone in the coming months when developers implement it in browsers. Memory is a vital resource in computer performance, but it is often scarce and applications that consume a lot of this resource cause computers to run slow and even hang.

Microsoft announced in January the new version of its Web Edge browser for Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10 and macOS that is distinguished by being based on Chromium open source. The browser is free and can be downloaded from the Microsoft page.