Christopher Nolan’s Tenet will no longer be released in July

Warner Bros. Pictures



For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The movie Tenet, directed by Christopher Nolan, was destined to be the film that would pave the way for the return of viewers to movie theaters, but concern with the pandemic of COVID-19 they forced Warner Bros. to delay its release … for the second time.

Nolan’s latest super production will now hit theaters on August 12. Nolan was won over to the idea of ​​keeping the original July 17 release date for Tenet, in the middle of the wave of movies that they had discarded the idea of ​​opening during the summer

. But even that date was postponed to July 31, before it was decided on Thursday to delay the launch again.

“Warner Bros. is committed to bringing Tenet to audiences in movie theaters, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health authorities say it can be done, “a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement Thursday, June 25 (collected by The Hollywood Reporter).

“Right now we need to be flexible, and we are not treating this as a traditional release. We are betting on releasing the movie in the middle of the week to allow audiences to discover the movie to their liking, and we plan to make it last longer ( on the billboard), in an extended period beyond the established one, in order to have a different but successful premiere strategy “.

Nolan’s classic movie, Inception (2010), will return to theaters next month, with a re-release on July 31 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its original release.



Playing:

Watch this:

Movies to combat claustrophobia

3:42



This last delay in the premiere of Tenet makes sense, as theaters in New York and Los Angeles will not reopen in Phase 4. It will be a very different cinematic experience once they operate again, with physical distancing measures, an attendance limit and mandatory mask requirement. in some theaters, according to Variety.

Like most of Nolan’s movies – Dunkirk, The dark knight – the director has created great expectations with Tenet by revealing few aspects of his argument. We will have to be patient to know what this science fiction movie starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson is about.