Christopher Meloni As ‘SVU’ Character Elliot Stabler To Headline New Dick Wolf Drama Series For NBC

EXCLUSIVE: A beloved TV character is coming again. NBC has given a 13-episode sequence order to a brand new Dick Wolf crime drama sequence starring Christopher Meloni reprising his Legislation & Order: SVU function as Elliot Stabler. The SVU spinoff drama, which marks the actor’s return to Wolf World, revolves across the NYPD organized crime unit led by Stabler (Meloni). It’s the first present to return out of the large new five-year, nine-figure, multi-platform deal Wolf signed with Common Tv final month, which incorporates a number of sequence commitments.

Primetime-Panic Your Full Information to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders

Wolf

NBCUniversal



The brand new sequence, which might be branded as a part of the Legislation & Order franchise, is government produced by Wolf, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski for Wolf Leisure and Common TV, a division of NBCUniversal Content material Studios. I hear former Chicago P.D showrunner Matt Olmstead is being eyed as writer-showrunner.

Like Legislation & Order: SVU, headlined by Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson, the brand new drama is about in New York, permitting for potential seamless crossovers with SVU, set at one other NYPD unit, and for Benson-Stabler reunions.

With their simple on-screen chemistry and nice rapport on and off the set, Hargitay and Meloni had been one in all tv’s hottest duos for over a decade.

Meloni was the male lead reverse Hargitay for SVU‘s first 12 seasons, with their characters each companions and greatest buddies. Stabler is an Irish American who, in the course of the time he was featured on SVU, was married (his spouse Kathy was performed by Isabel Gillies) with 5 kids. The function earned Meloni a lead actor in a drama sequence Emmy nomination in 2006.

Meloni, Hargitay

Common Television/Kobal/Shutterstock



Following Meloni’s exit after Season 12, his character was written off, with Stabler abruptly retiring from the police pressure.

Since departing SVU in 2011, Meloni headlined the Syfy sequence Pleased! and Fox comedy sequence Surviving Jack, starred on the praised WGN America sequence Underground, and did memorable arcs on True Blood and The Handmaid’s Story.

Throughout his nearly 9 years away from SVU, Meloni remained shut with Hargitay and the Wolf household. In January, the previous co-stars appeared collectively, alongside Wolf, in The Paley Middle Salutes Legislation & Order: SVU TV particular on NBC. It was round that point I first heard chatter of a possible new Wolf sequence with Meloni. Formal conversations began quickly thereafter.

Meloni is repped by Gersh and Business Leisure.

On NBC, the brand new sequence will be part of the 4 present Dick Wolf sequence, SVU and the three Chicago dramas, all of which acquired large three-year renewals final month as a part of Wolf’s new pact. The community additionally has been growing a Legislation & Order: Hate Crimes offshoot sequence.