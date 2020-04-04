NEWS

Christopher Cross Tests Positive For COVID-19, Claims “Worst Illness I’ve Ever Had”

April 4, 2020
Add Comment
2 Min Read

Yacht rock icon Christopher Cross introduced through Fb that he has examined constructive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“I’m not within the behavior of discussing medical points on social media, however I accomplish that within the hope this can assist different individuals to grasp how critical and the way contagious this sickness is,” he wrote. “Though I’m lucky sufficient to be cared for at dwelling, that is presumably the worst sickness I’ve ever had.”

Cross’s model of soppy rock was one of many dominant sounds in fashionable music through the late ’70s and early 1980s. His hits Crusing and Journey Like The Wind helped him win Album of the 12 months, Track of the 12 months, File of the 12 months and Greatest New Artist on the Grammy awards. It was a feat nobody duplicated till Billie Eilish Billie Eilish scored comparable outcomes earlier this yr.

The identical yr as his Grammy victories, he additionally had one other No. 1 hit with Arthur’s Theme (Greatest That You Can Do) from the soundtrack to the movie Arthur. It received an Academy Award for Greatest Authentic Track.

Cross fell from radio Olympus after that, however has maintained a strong profession as a touring act. Final yr, he teamed with Micky Dolenz, Todd Rundgren, Chicago singer Jason Scheff and Badfinger guitarist Joey Molland to carry out music from the Beatles’ White Album.

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.