Christopher Cross Tests Positive For COVID-19, Claims “Worst Illness I’ve Ever Had”

Yacht rock icon Christopher Cross introduced through Fb that he has examined constructive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“I’m not within the behavior of discussing medical points on social media, however I accomplish that within the hope this can assist different individuals to grasp how critical and the way contagious this sickness is,” he wrote. “Though I’m lucky sufficient to be cared for at dwelling, that is presumably the worst sickness I’ve ever had.”

Cross’s model of soppy rock was one of many dominant sounds in fashionable music through the late ’70s and early 1980s. His hits Crusing and Journey Like The Wind helped him win Album of the 12 months, Track of the 12 months, File of the 12 months and Greatest New Artist on the Grammy awards. It was a feat nobody duplicated till Billie Eilish Billie Eilish scored comparable outcomes earlier this yr.

The identical yr as his Grammy victories, he additionally had one other No. 1 hit with Arthur’s Theme (Greatest That You Can Do) from the soundtrack to the movie Arthur. It received an Academy Award for Greatest Authentic Track.

Cross fell from radio Olympus after that, however has maintained a strong profession as a touring act. Final yr, he teamed with Micky Dolenz, Todd Rundgren, Chicago singer Jason Scheff and Badfinger guitarist Joey Molland to carry out music from the Beatles’ White Album.