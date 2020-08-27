Christian Nodal’s Ferrari car is hit at the exit of a restaurant

Christian Nodal, a 21-year-old singer, accepted through his Instagram account that the Ferrari 488 Pista that was hit on Tuesday on the facade of a restaurant in Tlajomulco was his.

“Thank you for worrying about me, God bless everything is fine. In the morning one of my security (guards) had a crash, in which I was not present. He’s fine already. The damages are only material and then nothing, thank you very much for worrying, “he declared in some stories on his social network.

The interpreter of regional Mexican music did not give more details of the event or the name of the employee who was supposedly the one who was driving the vehicle.

The incident occurred this morning in Plaza La Rioja, located in López Mateos Sur.

The car was apparently not being driven by the singer. (Reform)

Just a couple of days ago, the Sonoran settled in Guadalajara months ago, shared on the network a photograph posing next to the luxury car.