Christian Nodal looks married to Belinda, will there be a wedding soon?

The Sonoran singer interacted with his fans at dawn this Thursday through his official Instagram account, and among other things, during the activity he stated that Belinda is the love of his life and that he views her as his wife.

He also revealed the names that he would like to give his children.

The group made these revelations through a question and answer dynamic on Instagram Stories.

“Would you like Belinda to be your wife?” Asked one of his followers on the network.

“Yes,” wrote the interpreter.

“Do you want to have children? What would their names be?” Was another question from the audience, to which Nodal replied:

“Yes! Gia, Noah, Bela, Christian and I still don’t think about his or the other one.”

The dynamic lasted about an hour, during which time the artist answered about 40 questions, including one that apparently was asked by Blinda herself.

“Who is the love of your life?”, Reads a story

“The little mouse that is asking me,” replied the musician.

Nodal and Belinda uncovered their courtship earlier this month. Since then the couple has captured the attention of all Mexico, as both have shown the intense relationship they have.

One day before the green-eyed birthday, which is August 15, the couple’s fans thought that their relationship had ended, because suddenly the young man had disappeared from their networks images with her.

However, a day ago the same Sonoran clarified in an interview for a radio station that everything had been planned by him to surprise his girlfriend on his birthday.

“I was giving Beli a birthday surprise, and before we went to Punta Cana, what I did was disappear from everything, we saw each other in a whole day because there was a surprise.

“But there was a scandal that we had already finished. I think people will always talk. The truth is that I did not even go online that day because the comments bother me. Incredible, the comments of men speaking like that about the woman I love and women speaking badly of another woman is also incredible ”, he expressed during the talk.