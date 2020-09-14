Christian Bale will be the villain in Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel



Tessa Thompson shared that Christian Bale – famous for playing Batman in one of the best movies about Bat Man – will be a villain in the fourth movie about the god of thunder, Thor: Love and Thunder. The actress, who plays the Valkyrie, who was left as Queen of Asgard at the end of Avengers: Endgame, said this to ET, CNET’s sister site and CNET en Español.

“Christian Bale will be our villain and it will be fantastic,” said Thompson, adding that he has already read the script and has written “many exciting text messages” with Natalie Portman, the actress who will play Lady Thor.

Bale, who was already rumored in January that I’d play a role in the next Thor movie last played Batman for DC Comics in The Dark Knight Rises, 2012.

Thor: Love and Thunder it will be directed by Taika Waititi, who also directed Thor: Ragnarok. The character that Waititi himself plays, a rock being called Korg, will also return in the new installment. Love and Thunder will feature two Thors, one represented by Chris Hemsworth and the other by Portman. The film has a release date of November 5, 2021.



