Chrissy Teigen is a judge at the comedy Chrissy’s Court in Quibi

Quibi made his U.S. debut with 50 new programs distributed in three content categories: movies with chapters that last between 7 and 10 minutes each; series and documentaries about music, food, cars and entertainment, and “essential” shows that offer a summary of the most important news of the day.

To hook users, Quibi made available the first three chapters of the more than 20 series, films and documentaries that were released on the platform’s launch day. Every business day, Quibi will integrate new episodes.

One of the characteristics of Quibi, in addition to its short chapters and its format for mobile devices, is the large number of celebrities it has in its catalog, including Chrissy Teigen, the model and influencer who stars in the show. Chrissy’s Court.

In Chrissy’s Court, Teigen acts as a judge of a court of absurdity accompanied by her mother Vilailuck “Pepper Thai” Teigen, who –– in theory–– is in charge of maintaining order in the courtroom. And yes, the husband of the model, singer John Legend, also appears there.

In addition to Chrissy’s Court, Quibi has other short series packed with celebrities, including Gone Mental with Lior in which celebrities such as actor Ben Stiller (Zoolander), former American player Rob Gronkowski, comedian James Corden (The Late Late Show with James Corden) and actress Zooey Deschanel (New Girl); and the documentary series & Music in which Ariana Grande, J Balvin and Ozzy Osbourne have their dedicated episodes.

If you want to try Quibi without paying, you can download the application from the App Store or Google Play Store and take advantage of the 90-day free trial if you register before April 20. After the trial time, you can opt for the $ 5 monthly subscription with commercials, or pay $ 8 a month to access the commercial-free version.