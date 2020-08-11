Chris Pratt, protagonist of Jurassic World, is already the father of a beautiful girl

Apparently, actor Chris Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, have already welcomed their first child together, a girl whose name is Lyla Maria.

“We are beyond excited to announce the birth of our daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn’t be happier! Both mother and daughter are doing well. We feel extremely blessed. With love, Katherine and Chris, “said the couple on social media.

Similarly, the Guardians of the Galaxy star showed a photo of his daughter’s little hand, held by the hands of him and his wife, and added part of Psalms 126: 3 and 127: 3-4 from the Bible. Christian.

“Behold, children are an inheritance from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! You will not be ashamed when you talk to your enemies at the door, ”the text reads.

TMZ previously reported that information came to light due to an oversight by Katherine’s brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, whom a photographer found on Sunday and congratulated him on becoming an uncle, in an attempt to get the information out of him.

The paparazzi also questioned the celebrity about the health of his sister and her baby.

“They are very good; I just bought (the baby) a small gift, ”said the celebrity, and showed the photographer the present, which was wrapped in a pink ribbon.

Lyla Maria is Katherine’s first daughter and Chris’s second, as he shares a son, Jack, with his former wife, actress Anna Farris.

Chris and Katherine got married in a private ceremony last year.