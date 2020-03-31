Chris Cuomo Says He’s Tested Positive For The Coronavirus; Brother Andrew Cuomo Talks About Diagnosis Of “My Best Friend”

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo stated that he has examined constructive for the coronavirus. He introduced his prognosis in a Twitter put up Tuesday.

Cuomo made the announcement as his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, was giving one other press convention on the state’s response to the coronavirus disaster. The governor was interviewed by his brother on CNN on Monday night time.

“Soooo in these tough instances that appear to get harder and sophisticated by the day, I simply discovered that I’m constructive for corona virus,” Chris Cuomo wrote. “I’ve been uncovered to folks in latest days who’ve subsequently examined constructive and I had a fever, chills and shortness of breath. I simply hope I didn’t give it to the youngsters and Cristina. That may make me really feel worse than this sickness!”

Cuomo anchored his present, Cuomo Prime Time, from the basement in his residence on Monday. He has been quarantined and can proceed to do his exhibits from there.

“We’ll all beat this by being sensible and hard and united!” he wrote.

On Monday night time, his brother truly joked with him about staying at residence from the CNN office.

On his Tuesday present on Sirius XM’s POTUS Channel, Cuomo stated, “You already know, I knew it was only a matter of time, to be trustworthy, due to how usually I used to be uncovered to folks.”

He added, “I’m advantageous. I’m not the story. There are people who find themselves in tough form due to this, and we have now go to cope with that.”

At his press convention Tuesday, Andrew Cuomo talked about how the virus was the “nice equalizer” and introduced that his brother had examined constructive.

“He’s going to be advantageous. He’s younger, in fine condition, robust — not as robust as he thinks — however he can be advantageous,” he stated. “However there’s a lesson on this. He’s a a necessary employee, a member of the press, so he has been on the market. In case you go on the market, the prospect that you’ve been contaminated may be very excessive.”

He added: “He’s actually a candy, stunning man. He’s my greatest good friend. My father was all the time working so it was all the time me and Chris.”

He recalled how his brother went to regulation college however “he by no means actually had a need to follow regulation.” He stated when Chris Cuomo was 26 and dealing at a regulation agency, he informed his brother that he needed to be a journalist. Andrew Cuomo tried to inform him that it was “too late,” however that Chris went forward. “He went to work for Fox TV, which is an entire separate dialog in the home, and labored then his approach up and he’s at CNN and he does a lovely job.” Andrew Cuomo joked that his brother informed him that even his canine wouldn’t come downstairs.

The governor additionally talked about a few of Chris Cuomo’s latest interactions and worries over their mom’s publicity to the virus.

“My mom was at his home [two weeks ago] and I stated that may be a mistake. Now, my mom is in a unique scenario. She is older and he or she is wholesome, however I stated, ‘You may’t have mother on the home,’” Andrew Cuomo stated at his briefing. “And he stated, ‘No, no — Mother is lonely. She desires to be in the home, she’s cooped up within the condo.’ I stated, ‘I really feel unhealthy that she is cooped up in her condo too, however you carry her to your own home and also you expose her to a variety of issues. … You would expose Mother to the virus.’”

New York Gov., Andrew Cuomo

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock



He added, “Love is usually, must be just a little smarter than simply reactive, and we had an entire dialogue. In reality, he’s knowledgeable, I’m knowledgeable. Was that harmful or not harmful?”

The governor signed the chief order Matilda’s Legislation — named for his or her mom — on March 20, mandating enterprise closures and different social distancing measures, with the goal of defending susceptible populations particularly.

“If my brother nonetheless had my mom at his home, once more out of affection and luxury … she would have been doing what she needed to do. He would have been doing what he needed to do. It could have appeared nice and innocent, however now we’d have a a lot completely different scenario, as a result of if he was uncovered, chances are high she would have been uncovered, after which we’d have been taking a look at a really completely different scenario than simply my brother sitting in his basement for 2 weeks.

“Fortunately we caught it early sufficient .. This virus is that insidious, and we have now to maintain that in thoughts.”

Chris Cuomo, on his SiriusXM present, stated that his brother’s criticism “shouldn’t be a very invalid level. I did have her right here as a result of I believed it was safer for her out East than within the metropolis alone, and he did persuade me to maneuver her to my sister in Westchester a couple of weeks in the past.”

He added, “We’ve that luxurious the place there was another person who might take her. So thank God she shouldn’t be affected by this.”

Numerous community anchors and personalities have been doing their exhibits from their properties in latest days, as information retailers take higher steps at social distancing and hold the variety of in-studio personnel to a minimal.