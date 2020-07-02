Chris Cox returns to Facebook as product manager

Facebook



A year after resigning from Facebook, Chris Cox returns to the company as product manager. Among his tasks is supervising the applications of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp, as well as other marketing tasks.

“Facebook and our products have never been more relevant to our future,” Cox said in a June 11 post announcing his return. He added that Facebook was the place he knew best and the best to help in these times of crisis.

In the publication Cox also said that “the world has become more chaotic and unstable” in 2020, so he approached Zuckerberg to offer his help.

Cox left the company in 2019 and in an interview with Yahoo! Finance said the reason for his departure was “artistic differences” with Zuckerberg, who ruled out that Cox – with whom he had worked for more than a decade – left behind. The Facebook CEO mentioned that Cox had expressed his wishes to work in something different, but that he had decided to stay to help the company navigate the scandals that arose after the 2016 elections.

