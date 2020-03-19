Chris Brown Facetimes With His Son Aeko & Ammika Everyday As Travel Ban Keeps Them Apart

The EU launched it’ll be closing its borders for 30 days, which suggests Chris Brown can’t journey to see Ammika Harris and their youngster boy, Aeko. An insider reveals how the family nonetheless retains in touch all through this ‘powerful’ time.

The journey restrictions imposed to wrestle the coronavirus outbreak have affected households worldwide, along with Chris Brown’s. The rapper lives inside the U.S., nonetheless Ammika Harris, 26, and their virtually four-month-old son, Aeko, traveled to Germany in Jan. 2020. Now, the family is confronted with a double-whammy: Germany is probably going one of many 26 EU nations affected by Donald Trump’s journey ban that was enforced on March 13, and it’s moreover part of the 27 EU nations whose borders closed on March 18. “This is not simple on Chris because of correct now he doesn’t know exactly when he’s going to have the power to see his son as soon as extra,” a Chris provide EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “First there was the US journey ban and now the EU has completely closed their borders so he can’t go there and go to for a minimum of a month. It’s powerful.”

Regardless, Chris is trying to remain optimistic. “Chris is doing his best to stay sturdy,” our provide continues. As for a means the family continues to sort worthwhile reminiscences collectively amid this worldwide pandemic, the insider offers, “He facetimes with Ammika and he’ll get to see Aeko that method. And she or he sends him motion pictures and pictures all day.” Nonetheless, our provide does say that “it’s not the an identical as getting to hold [Aeko]” for Chris, who “misses his son.”

Although U.S. residents like Ammika can nonetheless return to the U.S. whatever the journey ban, the tactic isn’t as simple as reserving a flight. American vacationers should fly to one among many 13 pre-approved airports all through the U.S., the place they’ll be screened. If the traveler checks optimistic for the model new coronavirus, he or she gained’t be allowed once more into the nation. If the traveler receives the inexperienced gentle, a 14-day self-quarantine stays to be required.

Sooner than the catastrophe broke out, Ammika was retaining herself busy in Germany. “Ammika stays to be modeling and he or she’s been doing image shoots for Vogue Nova in Germany and Chris merely wrapped his tour so he’s having enjoyable with some down time nonetheless he’s always engaged on one factor behind the scenes,” one different provide EXCLUSIVELY knowledgeable HollywoodLife in Jan. 2020. Ammika not solely retains Chris updated about their son’s life, nonetheless followers as properly. She usually posts lovable photos of her and Breezy’s youngster boy on Instagram, as you might even see above!