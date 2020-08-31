ChocQuibTown-Inspired Series Will Address Racism in Latin America

The Colombian group ChocQuibTown, recognized for being a forerunner of black culture and the rhythms of the Pacific, will inspire a television series on racism in Latin America that will be created by Sony Pictures Television Latin America.

The series, which will be called “Somos Los Prietos”, was announced this Sunday during the celebration of the American Black Film Festival, reported the medium Variety, which indicated that the series will address racism in Latin America.

“Somos Los Prietos” will take place in the municipality of Condoto, on the Pacific coast of Colombia, where a group of young Afro-Latinos suffer poverty and racism while trying to form a music band and participate in a festival organized by their group favorite, ChocQuibTown, Variety noted.

The producer and screenwriter Karin Valecillos, known for her work on the film “El Amparo” (Rober Calzadilla, 2016) and the series “La Virgen de la Calle”, is writing the story inspired by ChocQuibTown’s own music and trajectory.

Not surprisingly, “Somos Los Prietos” is also the title of one of the best-known songs of the Colombian group, in which ChocQuibTown makes a statement about its African roots, its “black blood” and the role that the Afro-Latinos in the history of the continent.

Winner of two Latin Grammy Awards, the band has been characterized by fusing different genres such as the natives of the Colombian Pacific, where its three members come from, as well as hip-hop, funk, reggae, and pop, among others.

The group, made up of the brothers Goyo and Slow Mike, as well as Carlos Valencia, better known as “Tostao”, has become one of the groups in their country with the greatest international projection.

The series marks the first collaboration between Sony Pictures Television and the Sony Music Latin division, which has ChocQuibTown among its artists.

“We are delighted to partner with Sony Music Latin and ChocQuibTown to develop this project with the goal of shedding light on a taboo subject in Latin America: racism,” said Ana Bond, the executive of Sony Pictures Television.

In Bond’s opinion, Latin American music is “influenced by the region’s Afro-historical roots” and this story is important to his company given the current importance of the “debate on race and discrimination on the world stage.”

Alejandro Jiménez, head of Sony Music Latin-Iberia, added that “telling a story of inclusion and the fight against racism with ChocQuibTown and Sony Pictures will be a milestone.”