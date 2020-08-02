Chloe Zhoe’s “Nomadland” to Debut at Fall Festivals

NEW YORK – Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland” starring Frances McDormand will premiere at major film festivals in a partnership forged by Venice, Toronto, New York and Telluride.

Zhao’s new play following his critically acclaimed 2017 film “The Rider” is the first announced in the new partnership, bringing together the biggest film release platforms of the Fall, which often compete for the rights to world premieres. .

Toronto and New York prepare mainly virtual editions. Telluride was forced to cancel entirely, but will have a Los Angeles drive-in edition.

“Nomadland” will premiere in Venice, Toronto and “Telluride from Los Angeles” on September 11. New York, which named the film as its highlight, will release it at a later date.

Adapted from Jessica Bruder’s non-fiction book “Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century,” the film follows a woman, Fern, who after the collapse of her Nevada business joins other older workers laid off during the Great Recession to tour the country in a caravan of motor homes.

“The American highway fascinates me,” said Zhao. “It is heartbreakingly beautiful and profoundly complicated. I’ve been through it for many years and always hoped to capture a glimpse of it. I am grateful to be able to do ‘Nomadland’ and excited that the public will accompany Fern on her adventure. ”

Fox Searchlight plans to release “Nomadland” in theaters later this year.

“It is a film that acquires particular meaning in times of pandemic due to isolation, and demonstrates that values ​​such as mutual support and a strong sense of community can save us from loneliness, failure and despair,” said Alberto Barbera, director of the Festival. Venice International Film Festival.

“I am also happy to share the opportunity to support this beautiful film with our fellow Telluride, Toronto and New York festivals: a concrete show of solidarity and collaboration in these unprecedented and difficult times.”