Chiquis Rivera and her husband have coronavirus

Chiquis Rivera announced, this Thursday, through their social networks, that she and her husband, singer Lorenzo Méndez, have coronaviruses.

“I want to be the first to let them know that I had the Covid test, it is the third time that I have had it, due to precautions and because I wanted to see my granny, but I needed to know if I was fine before seeing her, and she gave it to me. I did (the clinical test). The results were delivered to me today at ten in the morning, and yes, because I have Covid- 19 “, she said through a live that she made on her Instagram account.

He added that since the beginning of the contingency, in the United States, which is where it resides, the test had been continuously carried out. “I feel good, just a little bit tired, but I thought it was from exercise. I do not have fever, my body does not hurt much, what yes, is that I have lost a little the sense of the taste ”.

Rivera was estranged from her partner for a few weeks, although they recently returned, so she talked, they do not know who infected whom. “I will be at home for 14 days without leaving at all, but I also wanted to enter because of the people who have been close to me.”

This week, the singer resumed the recordings of the television program “Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento”, a production that takes place in Los Angeles, and which also includes Ana Bárbara, among other artists. Throughout the week she also traveled to San Diego for work issues.

The daughter of the deceased Jenni Rivera said in her live that she has been taking care of herself with the necessary sanitation measures, such as the use of face masks and gloves. However, in her networks she has demonstrated something else, since lately she has held meetings, which she has shared with her Internet users.

In none of these coexistence (the majority was showing them through Insta stories), healthy distance was observed, or other sanitary measures.

Chiquis Rivera celebrated her 35th birthday in late June with a party in the company of several friends, some of whom came from Guadalajara, as well as singer Helen Ochoa.