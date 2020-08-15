Chinese Mission to Mars: Everything We Know About the Tianwen-1 Mission

Nature Astronomy



Sometime in late July (or perhaps early August) a Long March 5 rocket will lift off from China’s Wenchang Satellite Launch Center on Hainan Island in the South China Sea. The rocket will carry three robotic explorers, designed and built by the Chinese space agency, on a historic trip to Mars. The mission is known as Tianwen-1. The name comes from a poem of the same title that translates to “questions for heaven.”

But, with the launch approaching, important details of the mission are still unknown. And it is that China has not said much about the main milestones of the mission.

“In the months leading up to a great mission, there has been almost radio silence [acerca de la misma], which is frustrating, “says Andrew Jones, a journalist reporting on China’s space program for SpaceNews.com.” We didn’t get any. [información] over Chang’e-4 until it was confirmed that it landed successfully. “

The Chang’e-4 mission to the Moon it is one of the greatest achievements of China’s space program. In January 2019, China was able to deliver a rover to the dark side of the Moon, representing the first time a country has achieved such an achievement. Unlike the recent NASA and SpaceX mission to the International Space Station, the Chang’e-4 launch was not broadcast worldwide in real time.

We know where Tianwen-1 will be launched from, but the exact details of when it will be launched remain a mystery. On July 14, China Daily reported that the craft had been transported to the launch facility. There has been talk of July 23 as a release date, but it has never been confirmed.

“We should see a rocket move over the platform on July 17 (or 16) if the July 23 date is true,” says Jones.

On the English version of the Chinese National Space Directorate (CNSA) website, there are no updates from the Tianwen-1 mission. CNSA has not responded to a request for comment.

In the Chinese social network Weibo, things change. Quanzhi Ye, an astronomer at the University of Maryland, says that the hashtag Tianwen-1 on Weibo has generated 29,000 tweets and 150 million views as of July 15.

Ye notes that it is not unusual for China to remain silent before the mission, but notes that it has seen an improvement in its communications in the last decade. “Today you can see scientists talking about mission concepts in the media and there is a lot of talk about China’s space program on Weibo.”

Tianwen-1: What we know about the mission

Landing on the Moon is difficult, and even more so doing it on the dark side of the Moon. But Mars is another story. The Red Planet will be at its closest to Earth at the end of July, about 58 million kilometers. Even so, Tianwen-1 will have to sail an even greater distance to reach the surface of Mars in April 2021. This requires high precision navigation and a terrifying landing on the surface. And, as the United States and Russia well know, Mars is renowned for wiping out robotic explorers. More than 50 percent of missions sent to Mars fail.

The Chinese mission will increase the difficulty level a few more degrees, as Tianwen-1 carries three robots: an orbiter, a lander and a rover.

“Tianwen-1 is going to orbit, land and deploy a rover all on its first attempt, and will coordinate observations with the orbiter,” the mission’s chief scientist wrote in a short article published in the journal Nature Astronomy on July 13. “No planetary mission has been implemented in this way.”

Can we see the launch live? Maybe Quanzhi Ye points out rumors circulating on Weibo that the launch of Tianwen-1 will be broadcast live on China Central Television.

The scientific objectives of Tianwen-1

With three robots destined for Mars, China hopes to provide “a comprehensive, global survey of the entire planet” while using the rover to examine places on the surface with great scientific interest.

As detailed in the July 13 article, there are five scientific goals:

Create a geological map of Mars.

Explore the characteristics of the Martian soil and locate potential deposits of water and ice.

Analyze the material composition of the surface.

Investigate the Martian atmosphere and weather on the surface.

Understand the electromagnetic and gravitational fields of the planet.

The orbiter is equipped with seven instruments. It has two cameras, an underground penetrating radar, a spectrometer to reveal the mineral composition of the surface, and instruments to analyze charged particles in the Martian atmosphere.

The rover, which has twice the mass of China’s Yutu-2 lunar rover by weighing 240 kilograms, has six instruments and also includes two cameras, as well as a radar and three detectors that can be used to study soil composition and the magnetic fields of Mars.

The landing site for the rover has been the subject of speculation, but the article in Nature confirms that it will be somewhere in Utopia Planitia, a vast plain in the northern latitudes of Mars and the same place where NASA’s Viking 2 mission landed in the 1970s. The date the rover is expected to land is about two or three months after Tianwen-1 reaches Martian orbit, so if everything goes as planned, it could be April or May 2021.

Mars is the hot spot

July and August will be very busy months for missions to Mars.

Not only is China planning the Tianwen-1 mission, but the UAE has also sent its own Martian Explorer: Hope. The Hope mission is tasked with examining and analyzing the thin atmosphere of Mars.

And NASA plans to launch the Mars 2020 mission and the Perseverance rover. The next-generation rover will carry with it a helicopter known as the Ingenuity. Your goal is to find signs of past life on the Red Planet, collect samples of Martian soil for return to Earth on a future mission, and explore the feasibility of a manned mission to Mars.