Chinese Blockchain Lab to Empower E-Commerce with ‘Gold Chain”

Community know-how firm Jinwowo and the China Cellular Blockchain Affiliation Committee held a “cloud signing” ceremony on April 13 to companion on the event of the primary “blockchain and e-commerce ecology” laboratory in Chongqing China, in accordance to a Yuzhong information report.

Blockchain solved the belief problem

Jinwowo will develop a blockchain known as ‘gold chain’ to assist e-commerce enterprises remedy belief points and provider obligations Points. The intention is to make the e-commerce business extra reliable. The report quoted Jinwowo’s challenge supervisor as saying:

“The laboratory will speed up the applying of blockchain within the area of e-commerce, together with cross-border e-commerce, and set up a brand new enterprise ecology on the chain with deep integration of know-how and business.”

Analysis and improvement would be the key

The lab will conduct complete and progressive analysis and improvement on how blockchain can combine with e-commerce. It can additionally study blockchain in relation to ecological development, industrialization, engineering, innovation and entrepreneurship and tutorial exchanges.

As Cointelegraph reported beforehand, Chinese e-commerce big Alibaba’s import e-commerce platform Koala adopted a full-link traceability blockchain system.