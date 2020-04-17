NEWS

Chinese Blockchain Lab to Empower E-Commerce with ‘Gold Chain”

April 17, 2020
James Ashley
Community know-how firm Jinwowo and the China Cellular Blockchain Affiliation Committee held a “cloud signing” ceremony on April 13 to companion on the event of the primary “blockchain and e-commerce ecology” laboratory in Chongqing China, in accordance to a Yuzhong information report.

Blockchain solved the belief problem

Jinwowo will develop a blockchain known as ‘gold chain’ to assist e-commerce enterprises remedy belief points and provider obligations Points. The intention is to make the e-commerce business extra reliable. The report quoted Jinwowo’s challenge supervisor as saying:

“The laboratory will speed up the applying of blockchain within the area of e-commerce, together with cross-border e-commerce, and set up a brand new enterprise ecology on the chain with deep integration of know-how and business.”

Analysis and improvement would be the key 

The lab will conduct complete and progressive analysis and improvement on how blockchain can combine with e-commerce. It can additionally study blockchain in relation to ecological development, industrialization, engineering, innovation and entrepreneurship and tutorial exchanges.

As Cointelegraph reported beforehand, Chinese e-commerce big Alibaba’s import e-commerce platform Koala adopted a full-link traceability blockchain system.

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

