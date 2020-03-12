NEWS

Chinese Banks Use Blockchain Platform to Process Millions in Foreign Trade

March 12, 2020
Add Comment
2 Min Read

Over 20 banks in Chongqing China have used a commerce finance platform powered by blockchain to course of over $56 million in overseas commerce transactions. It has accomplished a complete $460 million in export commerce financing after a year-long pilot program, in accordance to Chongqing Every day’s March 11 report.  

The blockchain platform reportedly permits stakeholders to confirm export receivables, tax paperwork and credit score info routinely, which reduces labor-intensive processes and crimson tape. 

Chinese regulators hope to leverage distributed know-how to digitize monetary information and data and share it immediately and securely. 

The commerce finance blockchain platform has performed a key position in the course of the epidemic outbreak

Per the information acknowledged {that a} Chongqing-based cross-border commerce agency had used the platform to full a surgical mask-related transaction. 

One other native tech firm efficiently acquired $153 million in loans from China Development Financial institution by the identical platform in the course of the epidemic. 

Extra financing platform primarily based on blockchain to seem in China 

As Cointelegraph reported earlier this month, Financial institution of China (PBoC) has secured $4.7 million in funding from the central authorities for its blockchain commerce finance platform for analysis and growth tasks for the subsequent three consecutive years.

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *