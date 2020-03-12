Chinese Banks Use Blockchain Platform to Process Millions in Foreign Trade

Over 20 banks in Chongqing China have used a commerce finance platform powered by blockchain to course of over $56 million in overseas commerce transactions. It has accomplished a complete $460 million in export commerce financing after a year-long pilot program, in accordance to Chongqing Every day’s March 11 report.

The blockchain platform reportedly permits stakeholders to confirm export receivables, tax paperwork and credit score info routinely, which reduces labor-intensive processes and crimson tape.

Chinese regulators hope to leverage distributed know-how to digitize monetary information and data and share it immediately and securely.

The commerce finance blockchain platform has performed a key position in the course of the epidemic outbreak

Per the information acknowledged {that a} Chongqing-based cross-border commerce agency had used the platform to full a surgical mask-related transaction.

One other native tech firm efficiently acquired $153 million in loans from China Development Financial institution by the identical platform in the course of the epidemic.

Extra financing platform primarily based on blockchain to seem in China

As Cointelegraph reported earlier this month, Financial institution of China (PBoC) has secured $4.7 million in funding from the central authorities for its blockchain commerce finance platform for analysis and growth tasks for the subsequent three consecutive years.