Hoang Dinh Nam / AFP via Getty Images



Pakistan’s locust population could soon face an army of 100,000 Chinese ducks arriving to exterminate the insect infestation on Pakistan’s crops, the agency reported. Bloomberg on Wednesday February 26th.

Birds are “biological weapons” with a huge appetite for lobsters: A single duck can eat more than 200 lobsters a day, researcher Lu Lizhi from the Zhejiang Academy of Agricultural Sciences told the news agency. The ducks could be deployed in Pakistan during the second half of the year, following a test in China’s western Xinjiang region.

The locust infestation is apparently the worst Pakistan has seen in 20 years and threatens the country’s wheat crop after it ruined last year’s cotton crop, according to a report by The Guardian, which in turn cited Ningbo Evening News. Lu also said that ducks are cheaper, more effective, and cause less environmental damage than pesticides.

In 2000, China sent 30,000 ducks from Zhejiang province to Xinjiang to fight a locust infestation, the government said. BBC. Ducks are better lobster hunters than chickens because they move together rather than separate, and chickens only eat about 70 lobsters a day.