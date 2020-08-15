China to take action against Nokia and Ericsson if EU bans Huawei: report

Bigstock



China could retaliate against European telecommunications equipment makers Nokia and Ericsson.

Chinese authorities have announced that they will take action against these two European companies if Europe bans the use of Huawei technology for 5G networks in member states, according to a Wall Street Journal report published on July 20. China’s commerce ministry is considering applying export controls to Finland’s Nokia and Sweden’s Ericsson to prevent them from shipping products manufactured in China to other countries, according to the source.

“As a global company operating in a multitude of regions, we take into account the geopolitical environment and the risks and opportunities it creates for us,” a Nokia spokesperson said in an emailed statement to the source medium.

China’s announcement comes a few days after the United Kingdom advertised that, as the United States did in 2019, the purchase of Huawei equipment for 5G networks in the European country is prohibited. According to the government itself, the purchase of Huawei 5G equipment is prohibited after December 31, 2020 and the 5G networks that are already under construction must eliminate all Huawei components before the end of 2027.

In a statement sent to CNET en Español, a Huawei spokesman in the UK said he regretted the British government’s decision. “Over the past 20 years, Huawei has focused on building a better connected UK. And as a responsible company, it will continue to support its customers as it always has,” the spokesperson said.

CNET en Español sent Ericsson and Nokia a request for additional comments and we will update as soon as we get a response.

Huawei phones release these new features of EMUI 10.1 [fotos] To see photos