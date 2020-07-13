China to retaliate against Apple for Huawei blockades: report

Angela Lang / CNET



The Chinese government is preparing to take restrictive actions and measures against Apple and other American companies, according to Global Times, an Asian outlet related to the Chinese government.

The measures that the Chinese government would adopt include investigations and restrictions on US companies, after the Donald Trump government seeks to impose new blockades so that Huawei does not have access to processors made with American technology.

According to the Global Times, Apple, Cisco, Qualcomm and Boeing would be the main companies affected by new measures by the Chinese government.

The three US technology firms would face investigations into antitrust measures under Chinese law, while the Asian country would suspend all purchases of Boeing planes. The Global Times highlights the importance of these measures, as it is the first time that the Chinese government has individually indicated the companies it plans to affect.

China’s announcements come almost a year after the US government blacklisted Huawei, making it difficult – and in many cases preventing – to have relations with US companies or that use technology from the same country for their development.

Since May 2019, the U.S. government has singled out Huawei as a company that represents a danger to the country, since it would supposedly act in relation to the interests of the Chinese government. Huawei has repeatedly denied the allegations.

