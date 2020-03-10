Chilean court awards damages to father of murdered U.S. student over bungled probe

SANTIAGO (1) – Chile’s Supreme Court on Tuesday awarded $240,000 to the father of a youthful U.S. psychologist who was crushed to dying in southern Chile, in compensation for errors by police and prosecutors that allowed her killer to get away.

Erica Faith Hagan, 22, from Murray, Kentucky, was working as a educating assistant in English and religious education on the Colegio Bautista faculty throughout the metropolis of Temuco, 400 miles south of the capital Santiago. Her lifeless physique was current in her dormitory bathtub on Sept. 6, 2014.

In December 2015, Domingo Cofre, 44, a security guard on the faculty, was acquitted of her murder. The data of four totally different of us arrested over the dying had been sealed, the lawyer for Hagan’s father suggested 1.

The Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday upheld one different by the Temuco enchantment court in Might 2019.

The court dominated that “negligent effectivity and unjustifiable errors” by police and prosecutors meant Hagan’s father Chris “misplaced the prospect” to flip the online web page on her dying by way of the conviction of her killer or killers.

Gaspar Calderon, the lawyer showing for Chris Hagan, talked about the ruling launched him “a shred of justice.”

“It’s a definitive ruling and locations an end to this prolonged course of,” he suggested 1.

Cofre’s DNA, and that of one different particular person, was found on the poker used to kill Hagan but it surely absolutely was contaminated by police all through its restoration and could not be utilized in proof, the Supreme Court ruling talked about.

Hagan’s watch was moreover misplaced by means of the investigation, and the crime scene was not appropriately secured, the court discovering talked about.

The court ordered the Chilean state to pay Chris Hagan $200m Chilean pesos ($239,000) in moral damages.

Reporting by Aislinn Laing and Fabian Cambero; further reporting Erik Lopez; enhancing by Philippa Fletcher and David Gregorio

