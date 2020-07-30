Children at home? Apple suggests activities for this quarantine

Sarah Tew/CNET



Apple gives you 30 ideas for you to put activities to children at home if the family is safe from the COVID-19.

The educational division of Apple published on its website a total of 30 activities for the smallest of the house and take advantage of these free days without school and that put creativity and energy to some advantage. The activities are on various topics such as drawing, photography, concentration and writing.

The document on Apple’s page includes these 30 days with a calendar-like design, interactive enough to cross out the completed activities and do one a day (although each family can go at their own pace). Apple recommends these activities for children ages 4-8.

In the digital archive, Apple includes some descriptions for the activities, so that parents understand each activity better, especially those that are more specific, such as putting children to practice a news interview or an activity to use their voice.

The suggested activities come at a good time as many parents are working at home in various parts of the world following quarantines to prevent further spread of COVID-19, a new disease that has already infected more than one million people around the world.

