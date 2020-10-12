(Registration) Chief Minister House to Home Ration Scheme 2020: Application | Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana

Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar ration card scheme is a Delhi government scheme as we know that the government will give the ration card to every people. The poverty level of the person is situated in the ration card.

According to the government report, more people belong to the below poverty line. The government will benefit the people who belong to the below poverty line level.

Many government schemes are only for the people who are below the poverty line. The ration is one time of the identity of the person.

By showing this card, the people can avail of many benefits of the scheme. The government allows the ration card as identity proof and the proof of below the poverty line level.

Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana:

Delhi government is announcing many schemes for social welfare. The people of the Delhi state will get help from the government scheme. However, many schemes are only applicable to the people who are blowing the poverty line level.

The government decided that which people are below the poverty line through the ration card details. As the people show their ration card and the government will determine whether they belong below the poverty line or not?

With the help of the Delhi government Ghar Ghar ration card scheme, the people can get the ration card at their home only. The people or officers of the Delhi government will go to the doorstep of the people, and they will do all the formalities to get the ration card.

To get the facilities on the doorstep, the people have to call on the number, and then the officials of the Delhi government will reach the doorstep of the people and avail the facilities. On 21 July 2020, the Delhi government has started this scheme.

The objective of the Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana:

With the help of this scheme, the government makes sure to avail of the online services at people’s homes only. The people have to get government service at the doorstep.

The government officials will come to your home, and they bring the proper form for the ration card and fill that form on behalf of the person.

In today’s world, no one has time to go to the government office for such formalities, so that the government has launched this type of scheme in which the people can avail of the benefits of the government service at their home only.

Benefits of Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar ration yojana:

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the government has implemented the lockdown situation in the nation. So, not every single person has to go out for their work.

However, the government is now implementing the unlocking procedure, but it is advisable that they do not go out without any emergency work. The Delhi government will give the home delivery of ration at people’s homes.

The government will deliver the ration of the people at their doorstep under this scheme. Through this scheme, the government gives the benefits of the scheme to their doorstep only.

The people should not have to go out to avail of the benefits of the scheme. To get the ration from the fair price shop is a very time-consuming process. But through this scheme, the government will deliver the ration of the people at the doorstep of the beneficiaries.

Eligibility Criteria of the Ghar Ghar ration yojana: