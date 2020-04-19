Chhapaak Movie Download: A Brave Story That Makes You Scream, Cry, and Laugh!!

The well-known director, Meghna Gulzar’s recently released movie “Chhapaak”, as you all must be knowing, is based on the real-life incident of an acid attack survivor, Lakshami Agarwal. She has been the symbol of hope, strength, and inspiration that can be the light in the darkness for many women like Lakshami Agarwal.

The beautiful and charming actress, Deepika Padukone gives life to the character role of a girl, nineteen years old, whose life takes a horrific turn when she became the victim of a terrible acid attack. She is brave enough to fight and get justice for herself and all other victims like her.

In the movie, Deepika Padukone is playing the lead character Malti, who gets attacked by a friend of the family Babbu (Bashir Khan) in a broad daylight. The movie describes Malti to be struggling to find a new job when she has to continuously deal with the physical as well as emotional scars. She has to get through a number of critical surgeries for the physical scars while it took many days after the recovery for her to get out in the world. Malti struggles with her fear of the past trauma but she overcame her fear to work with an NGO helping acid attack victims.

Malti is fully resolved to get justice for herself while her lawyer Archana (Madhurjeet Sarghi) stands beside her through this immense journey. Deepika acts brilliantly and her powerful performance with her so real look makes the movie impact on everyone’s heart. It describes the situations that acid attack victims had to face every single day.

The music and songs of the movie are lovely and so “Chhapaak” is among those must-watch movies that you should not miss. Overall, “Chhapaak” is a movie that represents the delicate and sensitive heinous crime against women along with an important story that inspires everyone to rise against such crimes.