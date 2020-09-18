Chespirito: Soccer teams from all over the world remember him with love

“Chespirito” is immortal. This February 21, we woke up with a doodle which reminded us that the Mexican Roberto Gómez Bolaños today would have blown 91 candles.

The endearing character creator as El Chavo del Ocho and El Chapulín Colorado, has been honored even by EA Sports, with the launch of a uniform with the colors red and yellow of the famous Mexican superhero.

On Twitter, the tributes to “Little Shakespeare”, as he was called for his extensive work and which led to his nickname, “Chespirito”, were repeated on Friday, especially in the accounts of soccer teams. These are some examples:

Lucero

America club

😇The best striker in the history of America is celebrating in heaven … 😇 The greatest fan of the Ame would turn 91 years today; a television genius who marked everyone’s childhood. 😍 🙏 Happy birthday, eternal Roberto Gómez Bolaños! 🙏#Chespirito pic.twitter.com/vQvpxilhKH – Club America (@Flakoazulcremaa) February 21, 2020

El Tottenham

Corin Robertson

Today would be the birthday of Roberto Gómez Bolaños, one of the most popular comedians in Mexico and Latin America. Talking with colleagues from the Embassy, ​​they told me that #Chespirito is the translation of “Little Shakespeare.” I learned something new! pic.twitter.com/DNBNYKCPE5 — Corin Robertson (@CorinRobertson) February 21, 2020

Neymar

Little

📋 The 3⃣ commandments of a fan of #Chespirito. 1⃣ You will honor El Chavo in each game playing with the 🎱

2⃣ When a hero is missing, you will be the Chapulín 🔴

3⃣ You will always go out with your Chillón Chipote 🔨 pic.twitter.com/aY6g8i4hI0 – LOSC Lille ES (@LOSC_ES) February 21, 2020

Chelsea

PSG

Guild



Leverkusen

“Follow me good guys”! 🤍🇲🇽🤍 And it is that “why do I say no if yes”, “it was accidentally wanting” that we fell in love with Mexico, its traditions and the incredible legacy of #Chespirito. 🙏 “That the cúnico panda does not pan” because Roberto Gómez Bolaños will always be in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/FpVpZ3esmH – Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@ bayer04_es) February 21, 2020