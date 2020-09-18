Chespirito: Soccer teams from all over the world remember him with love

“Chespirito” is immortal. This February 21, we woke up with a doodle which reminded us that the Mexican Roberto Gómez Bolaños today would have blown 91 candles.
The endearing character creator as El Chavo del Ocho and El Chapulín Colorado, has been honored even by EA Sports, with the launch of a uniform with the colors red and yellow of the famous Mexican superhero.
On Twitter, the tributes to “Little Shakespeare”, as he was called for his extensive work and which led to his nickname, “Chespirito”, were repeated on Friday, especially in the accounts of soccer teams. These are some examples:
Lucero
America club
El Tottenham
Corin Robertson
Neymar
Little
Chelsea
PSG
Guild
Leverkusen
The most champion of the sport in 2019 [fotos]
To see photos