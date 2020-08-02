‘Chespirito’ goes off the air around the world

Chespirito was off the screens of the whole world; This was shared by his son Roberto Gómez Fernández on Twitter.

“Although saddened by the decision, my family and I hope that Chespirito will soon be on the screens of the world. We will continue to insist, and I am sure we will succeed ”, published Gómez.

Immediately several of his followers regretted the news, highlighting among the messages that of his sister Graciela. “It is a pity that those who benefited most from Chespirito’s programs today affirm that they are no longer worth anything. Her culture, her love, her example, her style she left to her children … That wealth cannot be quantified. The economic interests are not in the family, ”he said on Twitter.

Many users also expressed doubts about the publications, as they did not fully understand what they were referring to, since none of the brothers gave more details.

Chespirito was created by the late Mexican director, producer and actor Roberto Gómez Bolaños, who also won over his audience for other productions such as “El Chavo del 8″ and “El Chapulín Colorado”.