Chente, a Puerto Rican comedian who bets on truth in comedy

Vicente Chente Ydrach, one of the leading Puerto Rican comedians of the past decade, who reveals that “the victim” of the jokes and funny comments he offers in his presentations is himself, opined that the comedy “is true.”

“Comedians turn off the comedy button and we are very serious. Nobody knows for sure what makes people laugh, but I think that what causes laughter is surprise, ”Ydrach reflected in an interview.

End of tour

Chente is preparing to offer on Tuesday, August 18 on his YouTube channel, The Last Stand Up, presentation that culminated his past 102-act stand-up tour.

This 37-year-old artist explained that the presentation that he will broadcast on YouTube was the closing of the tour Radical Afuego Tour, carried out at the Teatro La Perla, in Ponce.

“That was the last show on this tour, but it may be the last stand-up show of my life,” admitted Ydrach, who has 452,000 subscribers on YouTube and thousands more on his podcast. Masacote and Spotify.

“Right now, due to the pandemic, all my income is thanks to that monetization on YouTube. For me to be able to cover production costs, you have to get millions and millions of visits. I hope this is the Slowly of comedy, ”said the artist, alluding to the worldwide success of LuisFonsi and Daddy Yankee.

The Radical Afuego Tour Ydrach tour took her to stages in Puerto Rico, the United States, the Dominican Republic and Colombia for six months.

Ydrach also recalled that in front of the La Perla Theater he located a bar in which he used to present himself offering stand-ups.

Fear of not doing more stand-ups

And given the possibility that this presentation in Ponce could be the last in his life, Ydrach said that every time he talks with someone from the entertainment business, many uncertainties arise about returning to the stage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ydrach, in turn, maintained that his objective with that last presentation of the tour was to get it to Netflix, but as he said, “as a Puerto Rican, it is very difficult to enter the Spanish comedy, because it is dominated by Argentines and Mexicans” .

“My plan is not to make a profit, but for many people to see the presentation for free,” he emphasized.

In the show, Ydrach, who started his stand-up career in 2009 at a nightclub in San Juan, addresses issues such as the mother-son relationship, the effect of cannabis vaporizers or church services.

Experience in wake includes it in the stand-up

As Ydrach explained, the theme of the church includes a personal anecdote – like all the others – that originated in the wake of one of his grandmothers.

“I was in the chapel having this very sad moment, I begin to make observations of the Catholic rite and I begin to write them down on my cell phone. This is how we fight, ”he said.

“The routines are mutating, and for that reason, this one is special. This is the best version of this routine ”, assured the comedian, who among his characters has Front fig, who has appeared in local comedy films, but who will not appear on stand-up.

Pandemic, cyclones, earthquakes … all on the stand-up

In the presentation, Ydrach will also narrate how he has faced the COVID-19 pandemic, hurricanes, earthquakes, dust from the Sahara and even the drought that the island has experienced in recent years.

“This that I am going to upload to my YouTube was the last stand up show I did before the pandemic and it is the show that I have worked the most,” he admitted, hoping that it will have the same success that the song has had in the past. Slowly.

On the other hand, Ydrach said to never include his characters in his stand-up presentations.

“I am a very purist. I don’t wear costumes or makeup. It is very simple. My plan is to tell my own stories, which are the best of all, “said the loyal admirer of the American comedian Dave Chappelle, whom he describes as the greatest exponent of the genre.

Meanwhile, he confesses that he hopes to interview Puerto Rican actor Benicio Del Toro on his podcast Masacote.