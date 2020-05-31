Chennai Civil Court Recruitment 2020 For Various Vacancies at ecourts.gov.in

Chennai Civil Court Recruitment 2020 For Various Vacancies at ecourts.gov.in:

The Chennai City Civil Court is releasing its latest Chennai Civil Court Recruitment 2020 through the official portal ecourts.gov.in. The official recruitment notification has around 142 vacancies for numerous posts and invites candidates with such skills and qualification.

Name of the OrganizationThe Chennai City Civil Court
Name of the RegionChennai
Posts NameVarious Vacancies
No. of Vacancies142 Posts
Application FeesNot Given
Job CategorySarkari Naukri
Examination dateUpdate soon
Work LocationChennai
Pay ScaleAs Per Jobs
Application ModeOnline
Starting Date to Apply Online
Last date to Apply Online
Official Websiteecourts.gov.in

Posts such as Computer Operator, Examiner, Reader, Xerox Operator, Office Assistant, and much more are available here. To get government jobs in Chennai, interested candidates may apply through the online mode. There must be a number of applicants waiting for such recruitment.

Before rush, applicants are advised to apply and complete all the application procedures. Essential qualification details are available below, before applying to read these details carefully. Get more information from the official notification at the official site ecourts.gov.in.

Name of the PostsNo. of Vacancies
 Computer Operator 09
Examiner 02
Reader 07
Xerox Operator 08
Driver 08
Copyist Attender 04
Office Assistant 88
Watchman 06
Waterman 01
Sweeper 02
Masalchi07
Total No. of Vacancies142 Posts
Chennai Civil Court Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

Candidates’ age should be between 18 to 35 years to apply for the Chennai Civil Court Recruitment 2020. There will be age relaxation for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates as per current government rules.

To get brief details regarding years of age relaxation for each category, refer to the ecourts.gov.in official notification.

Required Educational Qualification:

Interested candidates who are going to apply, they must have the following qualification for each post:

  • Computer Operator:
    Bachelor degree in Computer Science/ Computer Application/ B.A./ B.Sc.
  • Examiner:
    SSLC completed and passed
  • Reader:
    SSLC completed and passed
  • Xerox Operator:
    SSLC completed and passed as well as Practical knowledge and experience for the Xerograph machine.
  • Driver:
    SSLC completed as well as should have an LMV Driving license and relevant experience.
  • Copyist Attender:
    Class 8 completed and passed
  • Office Assistant:
    Class 8 completed and passed
  • Remaining Posts:
    Should be able to Read and Write in the Tamil

Selection Procedures:

The court officials shall conduct various selection procedures. And then applicants will get selected by their performances. There will be Merit List and Personal Interview for all the candidates who have applied.

After the Merit List is available, selected candidates will get their call letters. For more details regarding selection procedures, refer to the ecourts.gov.in official Chennai Civil Court Recruitment 2020 notification.

Pay Scale:

As per the current government rules and pay bands, candidates will get their salary. As per each post, the amount will be different as below:

  • Computer Operator: 5,200/- to 20,200/- rupees + 2,800/- Grade Pay
  • Examiner: 5,200/- to 20,200/- rupees + 2,400/- Grade Pay
  • Reader: 5,200/- to 20,200/- rupees + 2,400/- Grade Pay
  • Xerox Operator: 4,800/- to 10,000/- rupees + 1,650/- Grade Pay
  • Driver: 5,200/- to 20,200/- rupees + 2,400/- Grade Pay
  • Copyist Attender: 4,800/- to 10,000/- rupees + 1,300/- Grade Pay
  • Office Assistant: 4,800/- to 10,000/- rupees + 1,300/- Grade Pay
  • Watchman: 4,800/- to 10,000/- rupees + 1,300/- Grade Pay
  • Waterman: 4,800/- to 10,000/- rupees + 1,300/- Grade Pay
  • Sweeper: 4,800/- to 10,000/- rupees + 1,300/- Grade Pay
  • Masalchi: 4,800/- to 10,000/- rupees + 1,300/- Grade Pay
Important Dates:

Chennai Civil Court Recruitment Important Dates
Chennai Civil Court Recruitment 2020 Starting Date
Chennai Civil Court Recruitment 2020 Last date
Chennai Civil Court Recruitment 2020 Exam DateUpdate Soon
Chennai Civil Court Recruitment 2020 Result DateUpdate Soon

Address:

High Court Buildings,
High Court Road, Parrys,
George Town, Chennai,
Tamil Nadu-600104

Steps To Apply for Chennai Civil Court Recruitment 2020:

  1. To apply, go to the official Civil Court site, e., ecourts.gov.in
  2. On the Home Page, search for the Recruitment section.
  3. Go to the official notification.
  4. Read all the instructions from it.
  5. After reading carefully, go to apply online link.
  6. Start filling the form.
  7. Enter all the required details.
  8. Complete all the application procedures.
  9. At last, get a print of the filled form.

Official Site: www.ecourts.gov.in

