Check your iPhone’s privacy settings in two easy steps

The first time you open a new app on your iPhone, you are bombarded with prompts and requests, each requesting access to different pieces of your private information. I know that I am guilty of reflexively approving these indications. The problem with that is that I give the apps full access to my personal data like location, contacts, and more.

If you don’t think enough about the things you approve of, there’s good news: the decision isn’t permanent. Adjusting your privacy settings and keeping your personal information private is a simple task. You just have to take the time to do it.

Here are two ways to check the privacy settings on your iPhone.

Use the section dedicated to Privacy

Open the app Setting on your iPhone and look for the option labeled Privacy; select it. Next, you should see a list of the features and information on your phone that the apps should ask for your permission to access. The list includes things like your contacts, calendar, location, camera, and microphone.

Open one of the categories, say Photos, to see a list of the apps you want to enter. If the switch is in the On position, that means you have access. If the switch is off, no.

Take a few minutes to review the list of apps for each category and grant access only to the apps you want. Just keep in mind that the next time you launch an app after revoking its permission (s), you may see a message requesting access again. So don’t just touch the message without reading it.

I recommend taking the time to carefully go through the Location Services section. I was surprised to see how many features Apple has added to this section that are not specific to an application.

For example, Apple released iOS 13.3.1 last month, which (among other things) included a new switch to disable the iPhone 11’s U1 Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip. The chip gives the iPhone the ability to precisely locate another device, such as the rumored Apple Tags. Researchers discovered in December that the chip continuously tracked users’ location and lacked a setting to disable it entirely.

To deactivate it, open Settings> Privacy> Location Services> System Services and deactivate Networks and wireless.

Check well each specific app in Settings

If you have a lot of apps, checking the permissions in each category can be a long and overwhelming process. Although it’s convenient to see all your privacy settings in one place, you can lose an app while going through the list.

Check the individual settings of an application by opening the Settings application and scrolling under all system settings, where you will find a list of all the applications installed on your iPhone or iPad.

For example, if I want to verify that the Facebook application does not have access to my location, I would open the Settings application, navigate to Facebook and select it. Then I can check the Facebook permissions and adjust them to my liking.

Regardless of how you control which apps have access to your personal data on your iPhone or iPad, it’s a good idea to get used to conducting a routine audit, perhaps once a month. It doesn’t take long to check the apps that interest you the most and you’ll make sure everything is set up just the way you want it.

