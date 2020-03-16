Check Out: Raashi Khanna’s shocking statement on Vijay Deverakonda’s World Famous Lover

Youthful and going down star Vijay Deverakonda‘s present launch ‘World Famous Lover’ was one of many essential awaited motion pictures. The ‘Kabir Singh’ star was to romance four beautiful beauties inside the movie: Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Izabelle Leite. Nonetheless to the frustration of the entire Kranthi Madhav directorial ended up commercially flopping on the sphere office.

Simply recently Raashi Khanna made a shocking statement on being a part of the romantic drama. Her statement has left followers shocked. She said that performing in Kranthi Madhav’s directorial enterprise starring Vijay Deverakonda was her mistake.

Raashi Khanna said, that she does not have to repeat a mistake that she made by accepting Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover. She must be taught from such errors and assemble a career as an actress.

Raashi Khanna had made her debut in Tollywood with the movie Oohalu Gusagusalade inside the yr 2014, in Tamil with the movie ‘Imaikkaa Nodigal’ in 2018. Her trendy movement footage are ‘Bengal Tiger’, ‘Supreme’, ‘Jai Lava Kusa’ and ‘Tholi Prema’. She was pretty excited to bag a movie reverse the going down star Devarokonda and had pinned numerous hopes in it. Raashi was moreover in info for her scorching current inside the teaser of World Famous Lover. Nonetheless sadly the movie was not ready to present the required finish outcome.

On the work entrance, Raashi Khanna is all set to romance with Sai Dharam Tej in an upcoming untitled film under the course of Deva Katha. Vijay Deverakonda is at present busy with the shoot of Puri Jagannadh’s ‘Fighter’ co-starring Ananya Panday.

