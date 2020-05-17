Check out individual K-Pop boy group member brand value rankings for the month of May

The Korea Institute of Company Fame has launched brand value rankings of individual K-Pop boy group members for the month of May, primarily based on massive knowledge evaluation!

From April 14 by way of May 15, 2020, the Institute analyzed massive knowledge of 630 individual boy group members together with in areas corresponding to participation, media exercise, communication, group exercise, and many others.

In accordance with the Institute, the #1 male idol in phrases of brand value for this month was as soon as once more, BTS’s Jimin. He raked in a complete of 6,121,244 factors, adopted intently behind by EXO‘s Baekhyun in 2nd place, who earned 5,608,321 factors. third place went to ASTRO‘s Cha Eun Woo, with a complete of 5,406,125 factors.

From 4th by way of 10th place are, so as: BTS’s Jungkook, BTS’s SUGA, BTS’s V, Tremendous Junior‘s Heechul, BTS’s RM, Large Bang‘s G-Dragon, and BTS’s Jin.