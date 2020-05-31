Check Khasra-Bhumi Naksha by Apna Khata Rajasthan Portal Service

Rajasthan Citizens now can check online their Khet Jamabandi, Khasra-Bhumi, and Naksha. Rajasthan government has announced the online portal to check and download land Khasra, Bhumi and Naksha. This service is known as the Apna Khata or e-Dharti. Though the official website of Apna Khata, Rajasthan Government will give online services for its citizens to check and download Khasra-Bhumi and Naksha of their Land. This initiative of their government will decrease the take around of Government offices to Issue Khasra-Bhumi and Naksha.

For more information about Rajasthan Apna Khata and e-Dharti, we have selected useful content in this post. Below we have added the list of content in this post.

What is Apna Khata Rajasthan or e-Dharti? How to Check Online Jamabandi in Apna Khata Rajasthan How to Download Khasra Map online in Apna Khata Rajasthan How can Rajasthan Citizen Issue Jamabandi Online? Few questions about Apna Khata Rajasthan

Now we will expand this entire list of content to get more information about Apna Khata Rajasthan or e-Dharti.

What is Apna Khata Rajasthan or e-Dharti?

With the help of Apna Khata Rajasthan or e-Dharti, Rajasthan citizens do not have to visit Government offices for their Land Map and Khasra-Bhumi. Though Apna Khata Rajasthan, Citizens will complete their work online through the official website. Below we have put the website link.

Official Website of Apna Khata Rajasthan: http://apnakhata.raj.nic.in/LRCLogin.aspx

When you enter the account number after opening this website you can check all records of your land. Now let’s see more benefits of Apna Khata Rajasthan or e-Dharti.

You can check all Land details online though Apna Khata Rajasthan.

To check Jamabandi Copy, Khasra, Naksha, Khatauni, and Girdavari’s report, you have to enter the only Account number, and then it will give you all these details.

It will reduce the time to go to offices, and wait for the turn to receive such documents and all.

Every Rajasthan Citizen from every district can take benefit of Apna Khata Rajasthan.

How to Check Online Jamabandi in Apna Khata Rajasthan

In this procedure, we will follow the steps to check online Jamabandi in Apna Khata Rajasthan.

Step – 1

In the first step, you have to visit the official website of Apna Khata Rajasthan.

Click on http://apnakhata.raj.nic.in/LRCLogin.aspx to get into the Official Website of Apna Khata Rajasthan.

Step – 2

Now, you can see the map of Rajasthan State, which is distributed in district wise, and you can read the District name of Rajasthan in this Map.

Right side you can see the option “जिला चुनें”, by scrolling this option you can select your district, or by clicking on the District which is visual on Map, You can enter in your District.

Step – 3

Next, on new page one another map will open, which shows Tehsil of selected district. In this map, you can see a list of Tehsil and Maps of Tehsil; you can select Tehsil from that Option.

Step – 4

When you click on Tehsil, it will redirect on the new page, which displays the list of the villages, which are included under the Tehsil. Select your village, then the new page will open, and then enter all of the details that you can see on the page.

Step – 5

Now, you can see “नकल जारी करने के लिए विकल्प” section, then you have to select the option, it will give you four options, select one of them and enter the number for selected option.

Step – 6

After the filling details, you have to click on “चयन करे” Option. After a few seconds, you can see the Jamabandi details; you can download this Jamabandi also.

How to Download Khasra Map online in Apna Khata Rajasthan

Now, we will guide you on how to download Khasra Map Online in Apna Khata Rajasthan.

Step – 1

Visit http://bhunaksha.raj.nic.in/bhunaksha this website in the first step.

Step – 2

Now, it will ask you such details as District, Tehsil, RI, Halkas, Village, and Sheet. Fill these appropriate details.

Step – 3

At last, by click on the Khasra Number, you can download the Khasra Map, which you can see online also.

Step – 4

To Download Khasra Map, You have to click on the Print option and then select Save to PDF Option.

Like this, you can see the Girdavri report online.

To See Kisan Taja Fasal Girdavri Report, you have to enter in the official portal.

When the page will open, you have to enter the appropriate detail, and then select the plot details.

Next, you can click on the Show report or Show Report PDF, if you want to download Girdavri Report then click on the Show Report PDF.

Below we have added Basic Questions that people ask frequently.

How can Rajasthan Citizen Issue Jamabandi Online?

Open Official website of Apna Khata Rajasthan, then enter Khasra number to Issue Jamabandi Online.

Can we see Bhu-Naksha in Apna Khata Rajasthan?

Yes, Rajasthan Government has featured this service in Bhu-Naksha.