Check, Full Movie Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Websites.

The newly-released movie 'Check' is added to the list.

The movie was leaked on the day of release. But the movie, Check hit the box office.

But generally, all the newly-released movies leak by illegal piracy websites.

Now, let's discuss the details of the movie, Check.

The movie Check was released on 26th February 2021. It was directed and written by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti. V. Anand Prasad produced it.

The movie Check was made under Bhavya Creations. It was officially released in the Telugu language only, but we expect that the movie Check will soon be available in various other languages.

Rahul Shrivatsav has done the cinematography, and Sanal Anirudhan did the editing of the movie Check.

In the movie Check, the music was composed by Kalyani Malik, and it is desirable. It is a prison drama film. The main star Nithiin plays the role of a chess player, and he is on the path of death in the movie Check.

Four main lead roles were played by Nithiin as Aditya, Rakul Preet Singh as Manasa, Priya Prakash Varrier as Yatra, and Simran Choudary.

These are the main characters of the movie Check. Now, let’s see the other supporting roles in the movie Check.

It includes Sampath Raj as SP Rathnam, Sai Chand as Sathyanarayana, Karthik Rathnam as Vikram, Harsha Vardhan as an Astrologer, Posani Krishna Murali as Manasa’s Father and a lawyer, Murli Sharma as SP, and Chaitanya Krishna.

So, these are the supporting characters in the movie. The movie Check was announced officially on 23/06/2019. The shooting was pending because of the coronavirus pandemic, and it was resumed in October 2020.

The box office has collected around 14 crores in the first three days. Let’s see the trailer of the film Check.

