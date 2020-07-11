CharuChandra College Merit list 2020 – Charu Chandra College Admission at www.charuchandracollege.com

Charu Chandra College Merit list 2020 – Charu Chandra College Admission at www.charuchandracollege.com:

The Charu Chandra College is going to announce the Charu Chandra College Merit List 2020 & Charu Chandra College Admission on the official site at www.charuchandracollege.com. The Merit List reported for the students who get admission in the Charu Chandra College in the 1st Year Undergraduate Honor and general degree courses. So the students can check their Charu Chandra College Merit List and check their name on the list or not. Students visit the Charu Chandra College official site to check their merit list at www.charuchandracollege.com.

The Charu Chandra College established in the year 1st October 1947 in the Kolkata, West Bengal, India. The Charu Chandra College affiliated to the University of Kolkata. The Charu Chandra College provides the Under Graduate courses in the various streams of the Charu Chandra College Arts, Charu Chandra College Science, and Charu Chandra College Commerce. The Charu Chandra College accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). The Charu Chandra College provides various facilities like the Library, Laboratories, Student’s Health Home, Computer Center, Canteen, and transport service for the students at www.charuchandracollege.com.

The Co-educational colleges started with courses in intermediate Arts and Science and Arts degree. As now, the college offers BA and BSC Honors and General courses. The college has also introduced the BCOM Honors and General courses exclusively for girls in the morning session. At the present in the Charu Chandra College 10, honor and 17 general subjects are taught at www.charuchandracollege.com. Physical, Moral, Social and cultural development of the Charu Chandra students is further taken care of by the inter and intraclass cultural competitions. College also held annual sports every year.

The Charu Chandra is declaring the Merit List 2020 on the official site at www.charuchandracollege.com. So the students who register in the Charu Chandra College they check their Merit List on the official site. Students can get admission in the undergraduate Honors/ General Degree courses for the 2020 academic session. The Charu Chandra College declares the Merit List on the 17th June 2020 at www.charuchandracollege.com. It states the 1st merit list and then maintains the 2nd merit list. The college starts the counseling process on the base of 1st merit list commences on the 21st June 2020 to 22nd June 2020.

Name of the College: Charu Chandra College, Kolkata

Charu Chandra College 1 st Merit List Date: 17 th June 2020

Merit List Date: 17 June 2020 Admission process starts base on 1 st Merit List: 21 st June 2020 to 22 nd June 2020

Students who make registration on the Charu Chandra College they first visit the official site at www.charuchandracollege.com. Charu Chandra College declares the 1st Merit List on the official site. Then find the latest link “Charu Chandra College 1st Merit List 2020” and click on that. Then view that deserves a list and get more detail about it.

Official site: www.charuchandracollege.com