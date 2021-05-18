Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki Season 2 Web Series Download in HD Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Filmyzilla

In the first season of the series Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki, we have seen that a girl is using different ways for satisfaction.

In the second part of the series Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki, a girl caught by the owner and the aftermath.

There is no official update about the third season of the series Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki. Pawan Shah wrote the dialogues of the series Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki.

The first season of the series Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki includes 24 episodes. Let’s talk about the release date of the series Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki Season 2.

Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki Season 2 Release Date:

The series Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki Season 2 was released on 14th May 2021. It was released on the OTT platform Ullu.

If the third season of the series Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki announces, it will be released on the same OTT platform Ullu.

Both the seasons of the series Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki are available on the OTT platform Ullu. You can watch on Ullu if you have a subscription. Let’s talk about the trailer of the second season of the series Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki.

Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki Season 2 Trailer:

Find the trailer of the series Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki Season 2 below. It was released on 11th May 2021 by Ullu.

Let’s discuss the cast of the series Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki Season 2.

Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki Season 2 Cast:

In the main role in the series Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki, there are two stars; Jinnie Jazz and Muskan Agarwal.

Jinnie Jazz also appeared in a popular series Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein. She performed her best in that series.

Jinnie Jazz has played the role of Badi Bahu and Muskan Agarwal has played the role of Choti Bahu in the series Charmsukh Aate Ki Chakki.

In the series, recurring cast includes as below.

Mukesh Kapani as Sasur K. N. Tiwari as Chacha Raghuvendra Pratap Singh as Vimal

