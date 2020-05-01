Charlie Shrem Gives Exclusive Update on Mysterious Letter

In an unique interview with Cointelegraph throughout Digital Blockchain Week, crypto pioneer and founding member of the Bitcoin Basis, Charlie Shrem, revealed new data surrounding a mysterious letter he obtained in 2014.

In 2011, Charlie Shrem co-founded BitInstant. The corporate would emerge as one of many few Bitcoin (BTC) exchanges to achieve traction in the course of the infancy of cryptocurrency — elevating $1.5 million in a fundraising spherical led by Winklevoss Capital Administration.

In January 2014, Shrem was arrested on suspicions of conspiring to launder $1 million, and was sentenced to 2 years in jail in December 2014 after pleading responsible to the decreased cost of aiding and abetting unlicensed cash transmission.

Shrem receives letter from ‘Marcel Mellish’ in 2014

In Could 2014, Shrem obtained a mysterious letter from somebody named ‘Marcel Mellish’. The letter was later printed on Two-Bit-Fool’s weblog.

Shrem wrote that among the people he shared the letter with had “urged an underlying message, presumably a non-public key, or somebody reaching out.”

The letter seems to erratically use deliberately misspelled Yiddish phrases, and options quirks in its writing conventions and formatting. The letter was additionally printed on yellow paper — which Charlie believed was employed to evade automated letter scanning methods.

Marcel Mellish writes to restaurant employee in 2017

When requested if there was any replace to the story of Marcel Mellish since 2017, Shrem revealed to Cointelegraph that he obtained a curious breadcrumb within the story again in Feb 2017.

“I obtained a bizarre e-mail from somebody fully unrelated [to] Bitcoin, an individual who owns a restaurant in like Chicago or one thing that mentioned he obtained a letter from a Marcel Mellish as effectively. And he emailed me the letter, and his letter — the whole lot was the identical, besides the content material was totally different.”

“I bear in mind waking up within the morning and I obtained this e-mail, and the title was ‘we additionally obtained a letter from Marcel Mellish,” Shrem said, earlier than discovering and studying the e-mail aloud:

“It mentioned, ‘Hello Charlie, I hope you’re having a pleasant day, my identify is ‘such and such’. I work at a restaurant in ‘such and such’. I’m reaching out as a result of we’ve got a fairly weird letter within the mail immediately. A fast Google search of Marcel Mellish led me to the letter you obtained again in 2014.’”

“Mine was printed on yellow paper, this one was printed on purple, and this letter was odd, it was bizarre,” Shrem recounts.