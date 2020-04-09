Charles Gregory Ross Dies Of COVID-19: Ava DuVernay, Tyler Perry, Lee Daniels, Viola Davis And More Pay Tribute To Legendary Hairstylist

Ava DuVernay, Tyler Perry, Viola Davis, Lee Daniels and plenty of extra trade luminaries at this time paid tribute to Charles Gregory Ross after the Emmy-nominated hairstylist misplaced his battle with coronavirus yesterday.

“God bless you and preserve you in His Kingdom eternally,” DuVernay stated of Ross, who she most just lately labored with on her HBO Max DMZ pilot earlier this 12 months. “You lit up each room you entered and each path you crossed. Thanks to your heat and your knowledge and your great spirit. Please watch over us and preserve loving us. We’ll preserve loving you and can always remember you. Your reminiscence will probably be our blessing.”

As America and many of the world are in lockdown towards the worldwide pandemic, Ross died on Wednesday in Atlanta simply over two weeks from first testing optimistic for COVID-19 – a reality he shared on-line.

Ross was a famend hairstylist, engaged on a powerful checklist of movies together with Keep in mind the Titans (2000) and Drumline (2002). He additionally labored on the Outkast musical drama Idlewild (2006) in addition to the TV film Lackawanna Blues (2005), for which he obtained an Emmy nomination. Different credit embody the TV sequence Purple Band Society and Survivor’s Regret in addition to options All Eyez on Me and Janicza Bravo’s Zola, which debuted at Sundance earlier this 12 months. His work may also be seen in Lee Daniels’ forthcoming movie The US vs. Billie Vacation.

Daniels remembered Ross yesterday on his Instagram:

Amongst his many credit, Ross labored extensively with Tyler Perry on a lot of his movies and TV sequence together with Home of Ache, Madea Goes to Jail, Meet the Browns and was a part of the Academy Award-winning workforce for the Adam McKay helmed Vice, the place he served as Perry’s private hairstylist.

With the growing information of the black group being disproportionately impacted by coronavirus, Perry took to Instagram to honor Ross:

Pricey Black Individuals, Right now it's with a heavy coronary heart that I inform you of the passing of one in all our crew members. Mr. Charles Gregory was a hairstylist that had labored with us for a few years. The person was heat, loving and hilarious. All of us cherished to see him coming and listen to his laughter. Charles misplaced his battle with COVID-19 at this time. It saddens me to think about him dying this fashion. My sincerest prayers are together with his household. Whereas everybody can contract this virus it's black people who find themselves dying from it in a lot bigger numbers. This factor is actual, black folks. I heard a black individual say, "Black folks don't get it." That could be a lie! You may get it, and you'll get it if we don't do what we're being advised to do. A 26 12 months previous black girl died the opposite day, a 44 12 months previous black man died the opposite day, to not point out the tons of of individuals which can be dying each jiffy. Your age doesn't matter!! Your well being doesn't matter. You can be completely wholesome, and you might die! Now take heed to me. You may have been proper by my aspect since I began on this enterprise, so please hear me along with your coronary heart. I LOVE US. I really like our humor. I really like our tradition. I really like our hair. I really like our pores and skin. I really like every part about who we're. All of us. And I really like us all an excessive amount of to observe us die on the vine as a result of we're the final to know and we aren't taking this pandemic significantly. Black folks, we're at a disproportionately greater threat of dying from this virus. Please, please, please, I encourage you to take this significantly. You must socially distance your self. Which means cease hanging out, cease congregating, cease doing something that can put not solely your life at risk but additionally the lives of so many others. STAY HOME!! Socially distance your self and keep alive! For those who gained't do it for your self, do it for somebody you're keen on, and for many who love you. My Mom all the time advised me to not look forward to assist! Be your personal assist!

Oscar winner Viola Davis paid a really private tribute to Ross on April Eight additionally:

Taraji P Henson, Kerry Washington, Octavia Spencer, Angela Rye, Tina Lawson, Rosario Dawson, Tyrese Gibson, Tichina Arnold and plenty of others additionally commented on social media to honor Ross, as you possibly can see within the posts above.

R.I.P. Mr. Ross.