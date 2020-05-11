Chanyeol is ready to be ‘Yours’ in MV teaser for Raiden collaboration single

Raiden and Chanyeol are lower than two days away from releasing their collaboration single!

On Could 10 KST, SM Leisure unveiled the primary music video teaser for their single “Yours,” which will even characteristic Changmo and Lee Hello. Within the video, Chanyeol is seen alone as Raiden performs a keyboard in the opposite room. Within the background, a pattern of the music’s ‘I am going to be yours’ hook performs in the background as Chanyeol strikes to a digicam, ready to snap a photograph.

In the meantime, “Yours” is set for launch on Could 12.

Try the teaser above!