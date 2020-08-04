Chan Zuckerberg Initiative to donate $ 25 million to find cure for COVID-19

Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg make a new donation to find medical treatment for COVID-19.

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, will donate $ 25 million to accelerate the process of finding a treatment or cure for the coronavirus.

On Friday, March 27, Zuckerberg and Chan appeared on the American television show, CBS This Morning, announcing that their foundation, known as the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, will make a million dollar donation to the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator program to speed up the process and uncover a Treat COVID-19 disease as soon as possible.

In a post on his official Facebook account, Zuckerberg announced the donation and wrote, “We are partnering with the Gates Foundation and others to quickly evaluate the most promising existing medications to see which ones might be effective in preventing and treating the coronavirus.” The businessman indicated that if any of these drugs turns out to be effective, it would be much faster to make them available, since developing and testing a vaccine could take months or even a year.

The COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator program was created in early March by the Gates Foundation, which is owned by Bill Gates, former CEO and co-founder of Microsoft, and his wife Melinda Gates, in conjunction with MasterCard and the British medical fund Wellcome. The Gates Foundation and Wellcome donated $ 50 million, while MasterCard contributed $ 25 million.

