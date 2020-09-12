Champions League: Schedule, matches and results

The second leg matches of the round of 16 of the Champions League They started on March 10 without news: the favorites, Atalanta and Leipzig, won. But a day later Atlético de Madrid gave the bell and beat Liverpool 3-2 on the road, eliminating the current tournament champion.

Atlético’s goals were all in overtime, after Liverpool had won in regulation time, matching the aggregate. Roberto Firmino made it 2-0 (m. 94), which seemed to sentence the match, but the Spaniards came back with two goals from Marco Llorente (m. 97 and m. 105) and the tip of Álvaro Morata (m. 120).

In the other match in the afternoon, PSG advanced to the quarterfinals, after defeating Borussia Dortmund 2-0, with goals from Neymar (d. 28) and Juan Bernat (d. 45).

In Valencia, where it was played without an audience due to coronavirus, the Italian team won 4-3. Four goals from Josip Ilicic (minutes 3, 43, 71 and 82) gave Atalanta the victory. They discounted Kevin Gameiro (m. 21 and m. 51) and Ferran Torres (m. 67).

While in Germany, where there were fans, Leipzig humiliated Tottenham 3-0. Both teams advance to the next round. Marcel Sabitzer (m. 10 and m. 21) and Emil Forsberg (m. 81) were the protagonists of the 3-0, to dismiss Tottenham from José Mourinho, finalist of the last edition of the Champions League.

Both in France and Spain it was decided that the games would be held without an audience due to the danger of contagion from the coronavirus. The Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI) suspended all sporting events in Italy until April 3, so it is unknown what will happen if the Italian teams advance to the next round.

In the midst of this rarefied atmosphere, this March 11 the games continue. Reigning champions Liverpool and favorite Paris Saint Germain will have to overcome adverse markers to stay alive.

The pairings

The remaining matches of the round of 16 series:

Manchester City vs Real Madrid, March 17, at 3 p.m. ET.

Juventus vs Lyon, March 17, at 3 p.m. ET.

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea, March 18, at 3 p.m. ET.

Barcelona vs Napoli, March 18, at 3 p.m. ET.

Round of 16 first leg results



PSG 2 Dortmund 0

Liverpool 2 – Athletic 3

Valencia 3 – Atalanta 4

Leipzig 3 – Tottenham 0

Lyon 1 – Juventus 0

Real Madrid 1 – Manchester City 2

Napoli 1 – Barcelona 1

Chelsea 0 – Bayern Munich 3

Atlético de Madrid 1 – Liverpool 0

Dortmund 2 – PSG 1

Atalanta 4 – Valencia 1

Tottenham 0 – Leipzig 1

Those classified by group

The classifieds are in bold and with an asterisk.

Group A

Paris Saint-Germain *

* Real Madrid *

* Witches

Galatasaray

Matches:

Wednesday, September 18, 2019:

Witches 0 -Galatasaray 0.

PSG 3 – Real Madrid 0.

– Tuesday, October 1, 2019:

Real Madrid 2 – Bruges 2

Galatasaray 0 – PSG 1

– Tuesday, October 22, 2019:

Bruges 0 – PSG 5

Galatasaray 0 – Real Madrid 1

– Wednesday, November 6, 2019:

PSG 1 – Bruges 0

Real Madrid 6 – Galatasaray 0

– Tuesday, November 26, 2019:

Galatasaray 1 – Bruges 1

Real Madrid 2 – PSG 2

– Wednesday, December 11, 2019:

PSG 5 – Galatasaray 0

Bruges 1 – Real Madrid 2

B Group

Bayern Munich *

* Tottenham Hotspur *

* Olympiacos

Red Star

Matches:

– Wednesday September 18, 2019:

Olympiacos 2 – Tottenham 2

Bayern Munich 3 – Red Star 0

– Tuesday, October 1, 2019:

Tottenham 2 – Bayern Munich 7

Red Star 3 – Olympiacos 1

– Tuesday, October 22, 2019:

Tottenham 5 – Red Star 0

Olympiacos 2 – Bayern Munich 3

– Wednesday, November 6, 2019:

Bayern Munich 2 – Olympiacos 0

Red Star 0 – Tottenham 4

– Tuesday, November 26, 2019:

Tottenham 4 – Olympiacos 2

Red Star 0 – Bayern Munich 6

– Wednesday, December 11, 2019:

Bayern Munich 3 – Tottenham 1

Olympiacos 1 – Red Star 0

Group C

Manchester City *

* Atalanta *

* Shakhtar Donetsk

Dynamo Zagreb

Matches:

– Wednesday September 18, 2019:

Shakhtar Donetsk 0 – Manchester City 3

Dynamo 4 – Atalanta 0

– Tuesday, October 1, 2019:

Atalanta 1 – Shakhtar Donetsk 2

Manchester City 2 – Dinamo 0

– Tuesday, October 22, 2019:

Shakhtar Donetsk 2 – Dinamo Zagreb 2

Manchester City 5 – Atalanta 1

– Wednesday, November 6, 2019:

Dynamo 3 – Shakhtar Donetsk 3

Atalanta 1 – Manchester City 1

– Tuesday, November 26, 2019:

Manchester City 1 – Shakhtar Donetsk 1

Atalanta 2 – Dynamo 0

– Wednesday, December 11, 2019:

Shakhtar Donetsk 0 – Atalanta 3

Dinamo Zagreb 1 – Manchester City 4

Group D

Juventus *

* Atlético de Madrid *

* Bayer Leverkusen

Lokomotiv of Moscow

Matches:

– Wednesday September 18, 2019:

Atlético Madrid 2 – Juventus 2

Bayer Leverkusen 1 – Lokomotiv Moscow 2

– Tuesday, October 1, 2019:

Juventus 3 – Bayer Leverkusen 0

Lokomotiv Moscow 0 – Atlético Madrid 2

– Tuesday, October 22, 2019:

Atlético Madrid 1 – Bayer Leverkusen 0

Juventus 2 – Lokomotiv Moscow 1

– Wednesday, November 6, 2019:

Lokomotiv Moscow 1 – Juventus 2

Bayer Leverkusen 2 – Atlético Madrid 1

– Tuesday, November 26, 2019:

Lokomotiv Moscow 0 – Bayer Leverkusen 2

Juventus 1 – Atlético Madrid 0

– Wednesday, December 11, 2019:

Atlético Madrid 2 – Lokomotiv Moscow 0

Bayer Leverkusen 0 – Juventus 2

Group E

Liverpool *

* Naples *

* Salzburg

Genk

Matches;

-Tuesday September 17, 2019:

Naples 2 – Liverpool 0

Salzburg 6 – Genk 2

-Wednesday, October 2, 2019:

Genk 0 – Naples 0

Liverpool 4 – Salzburg 3

-Wednesday, October 23, 2019:

Salzburg 2 – Naples 3

Genk 1 – Liverpool 4

-Tuesday November 5, 2019:

Liverpool 2 – Genk 1

Naples 1 – Salzburg 1

-Wednesday, November 27, 2019:

Liverpool 1 – Naples 1

Genk 1 – Salzburg 4

-Tuesday, December 10, 2019:

Naples 4 – Genk 0

Salzburg 0 – Liverpool 2

Group F

FC Barcelona *

* Borussia Dortmund *

* Inter de Milan

Slavia from Prague

Matches;

-Tuesday September 17, 2019:

Inter Milan 1 – Slavia Prague 1

Borussia Dortmund 0 – Barcelona 0

-Wednesday, October 2, 2019:

Slavia Prague 0 – Borussia Dortmund 2

Barça 2 – Inter Milan 1

-Wednesday, October 23, 2019:

Inter Milan 2 – Borussia Dortmund 0

Slavia Prague 1 – Barcelona 2

-Tuesday November 5, 2019:

Barça 0 – Slavia Prague 0

Borussia Dortmund 3 – Inter Milan 2

-Wednesday, November 27, 2019:

Barça 3 – Borussia Dortmund 1

Slavia Prague 1 – Inter Milan 3

-Tuesday, December 10, 2019:

Borussia Dortmund 2 – Slavia Prague 1

Inter Milan 1 – Barça 2

Group G

Leipzig *

* Olympique de Lyon *

* Benfica

Zenith

Matches:

-Tuesday September 17, 2019:

O. Lyon 1 – Zenit 1

Benfica 1 – RB Leipzig 2

-Wednesday, October 2, 2019:

Zenit 3 – Benfica 1

RB Leipzig 0 – O. Lyon 2

-Wednesday, October 23, 2019:

RB Leipzig 2 – Zenit 1

Benfica 2 – O. Lyon 1

-Tuesday November 5, 2019:

Zenit 0 – RB Leipzig 2

O. Lyon 3 – Benfica 1

-Wednesday, November 27, 2019:

Zenit 2 – O. Lyon 0

RB Leipzig 2 – Benfica 2

-Tuesday, December 10, 2019:

Benfica 3 – Zenit 0

O. Lyon 2 – RB Leipzig 2

Group H

Chelsea *

* Valencia *

* Ajax

Lille

Matches:

-Tuesday September 17, 2019:

Chelsea 0 – Valencia 1

Ajax 3 – Lille 0

-Wednesday, October 2, 2019:

Valencia 0 – Ajax 3

Lille 1 – Chelsea 2

-Wednesday, October 23, 2019:

Ajax 0 – Chelsea 1

Lille 1 – Valencia 1

-Tuesday November 5, 2019:

Chelsea 4 – Ajax 4

Valencia 4 – Lille 1

-Wednesday, November 27, 2019:

Valencia 2 – Chelsea 2

Lille 0 – Ajax 2

-Tuesday, December 10, 2019:

Chelsea 2 – Lille 1

Ajax 0 – Valencia 1