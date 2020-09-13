Champions League: Atlético eliminate the champion Liverpool and memes rain

Atlético de Madrid, playing in the purest style of their coach, Diego Simeone, eliminated the favorite and current Champions League champion, Liverpool, after winning 2-3 in the second leg.

The Spanish team barely fired at the opposing goal in the regulation 90 minutes, when they lost 1-0. As he had won by that same score in Madrid, the match went into overtime and, then, Marco Llorente (m. 97 and m.105) scored two goals.

Despite Llorente’s goals, the real hero of the match was Jan Oblak, Atlético’s goalkeeper, who stopped everything in the match and could only be beaten in the 43rd minute of the first half, when Georginio Wijnaldum connected with a header. The goal forced extra time and everything started rosy for the English team, thanks to a goal from Roberto Firmino (m. 94), for 2-0.

However, Simeone moved the bench and removed Diego Costa and gave him entry to Llorente, who in the end would be fundamental with his two goals. In the final minutes of the second overtime, Álvaro Morata sealed the game with Atlético’s third goal. In social networks, the game was a world trend, with the tags #LIVATL, Oblak and Athletics.

