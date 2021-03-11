Chakra Full Movie in HD Download Leaked By Tamilrockers.

Tamilrockers has leaked the movie ‘Chakra.’ It was released on 19th February 2021, and it is leaked on Tamilrockers and few other illegal piracy websites.

Chakra was about to release one year ago, but the date was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. But finally, after one year, Chakra was released.

But as always, the illegal piracy website Tamilrockers has leaked the movie in high print and made it available for free to the public.

Chakra Full Movie in HD Download

Chakra is also available on other illegal piracy websites like Movierulz, Telegram channels, etc. It directly affects the box office collection of one particular content.

Chakra is a must-watch movie, and it has earned 8.5 out of 10 on IMDB. Chakra is an action-thriller movie in the Tamil language.

Maybe the Hindi dubbing will soon be released for Chakra, but we do not know for sure. PVR Pictures and B4U Motion Pictures distributed the movie Chakra.

Vishal Film Factory is the production company in this movie Chakra. The eye-catching movie Chakra is directed and written by MS Anandan.

Chakra was produced by Vishal. There are three main stars in Chakra, and they are Vishal Reddy Shraddha Srinath, and Regina Cassandra.

The music in Chakra was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The cinematography and editing in the movie Chakra were done by KT Balasubramaniyam and Thiyagu, respectively.

The movie Chakra was about 130 minutes. In Chakra, there are many stars, including Vishal as Chandru, Shraddha Srinath as Gayathri, Regina Cassandra as Leela, Srushti Dange as Dial for help CEO, Robo Shankar as Kumar, Nassar as Chandru’s late father, Manobala as Gayathri’s uncle, Baby Krithika as Young Leela, Aruldoss as Leela’s father, Neelima Rani as Leela’s mother, Vijay Babu as Police Commissioner, Amit Bhargav as Ganesh, and many more.

