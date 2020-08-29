Chadwick Boseman’s unexpected death shocks Hollywood

The death of actor Chadwick Boseman, at age 43 and from colon cancer, has shocked Hollywood and the entertainment world in the United States, which loses its famous “black panther” and one of the actors most loved by the African-American community. .

A brief statement from his representatives announced the tragic news while confirming a disease that Boseman never spoke about publicly, despite having been in treatment for four years and filming many of his films, including “Black Panther” between sessions. chemotherapy and surgeries.

“Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many of the movies that you have come to love so much. From ‘Marshall’ to ‘Da 5 Bloods’, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ by August Wilson and several others, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy, ”reported his representatives about a disease diagnosed in 2016.

In the moments that followed, the movie studios, the Hollywood Academy, various directors and other personalities of the show were surprised and saddened by the bad news.

In addition, he was an actor very loved by the black community in the United States, as he played iconic African-American figures on the big screen such as the athlete Jackie Robinson in “42” (2013) and the musician James Brown in “Get on Up” (2014 ), and participated in Spike Lee’s latest film “Da 5 Bloods”, released this summer.

But his great role was that of “Black Panter” in the Marvel franchise, who dedicated a film to this superhero that grossed 1,347 million dollars worldwide and became an emblem of pride for his fan base.

“Our hearts are broken and our thoughts go out to the Chadwick Boseman family. His legacy will live on forever. Rest in peace, “Marvel published in their official profiles.

Boseman played this superhero in several films from the popular Marvel Cinematic Universe: “Captain America: Civil War” (2016), “Black Panther” (2018), “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) and “Avengers: Endgame” ( 2019), the latter the highest-grossing film in history. But he was also going to continue with the superhero in a new installment whose filming was scheduled for next year.

For its part, the Hollywood Academy, which awards the Oscars annually, also dedicated a few words: “An immeasurable loss. From ‘Black Panther’ to ‘Da 5 Bloods’, Chadwick Boseman brought strength and light to the screen at all times. “

Filmmaker Jordan Peele (“Us”) was one of the first to react, calling the death a “crushing blow.” Peele was followed by film personalities such as Viola Davis, Issa Rae, Octavia Spencer, Sterling K. Brown and Halle Berry, who reflected: “You never really know what the people around you are going through, be nice to them every minute they pass. together”.

Also Chris Pratt, Boseman’s partner in Marvel, joined the condolences when he recalled that he was “a great person” with “immeasurable talent.” Mark Ruffalo said that working with Boseman was “the greatest honor” in discovering a “human and sincere” person.

Gabrielle Union assured that the actor was “a true gentleman on screen and in life”, while Sharon Stone added that “it is unimaginable” that he left and sent dedications to his family.

Likewise, music names such as Mariah Carey and rapper G-Eazy joined in the immediate reactions.

Boseman’s death was so unexpected that the actor had several pending projects to shoot and release. Marvel confirmed that it would film a sequel to “Black Panther” during a Disney convention that the actor was unable to attend, surprisingly then, last summer.

Also, ten days ago he had just signed a contract with Universal Content Productions to produce a series, after premiering this summer “Da 5 Bloods” for Netflix.

Completed projects to be released posthumously include “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” opposite Viola Davis, and the Marvel animated series “What If …?”